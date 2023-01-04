ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

News BYTES: Scottsdale City Council to get financial primer, report next week

The big ticket item at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., this coming Tuesday is the swearing-in of two newly re-elected members and one freshman member of Scottsdale City Council, each to four-year terms. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Scottsdale Councilwoman Solange Whitehead and Kathy Littelfield will be sworn-in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Comprehensive cancer screening program en route to Scottsdale firefighters

City Council to consider Scottsdale firefighters cancer screening program. The No. 1 cause of death among American firefighters? Cancer. But Scottsdale City Council is expected to move forward next week with a program to provide the community servants of the Scottsdale Fire Department with comprehensive cancer screening to combat occupational exposure of cancer-causing agents.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mint Cannabis hosts job fair Saturday, Jan. 7 in west Valley of Phoenix

Mint Cannabis continues steady growth in Valley of the Sun. Before Mint Cannabis opens its first West Valley dispensary – its fifth retail location in Arizona – the operator is holding a job fair to fill more than 20 full-time positions, from entry-level to experienced. The job fair...
PHOENIX, AZ

