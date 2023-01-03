Read full article on original website
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
Autoblog
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Readying Cheaper Model Y With 4680 Battery Cells For US
With the demand for EVs coming into question yet again, especially in some areas of the country, many compelling and less expensive rivals coming to market, and the impact of the new US federal EV tax credit, it may be time for Tesla to pull out more stops. How about offering the most popular electric SUV with a lower price tag?
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US
Mercedes-Benz, MN8, and ChargePoint are joining forces to install 400 fast electric vehicle charging hubs across the US in a major bid to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure. The project will cost approximately €1 billion ($1 billion), which will be split 50-50 between Mercedes and MN8.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
qcnews.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Here’s how to know whether your new electric vehicle qualifies for Biden’s $7,500 EV tax credit
It's not as straightforward as it seems.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
Mercedes’ New EV Charging Network Will Be Public But Reservable By Owners
Mercedes-BenzIt'll include 400 stations and 2,700 chargers in North America by 2027, and Mercedes drivers will get preference.
MotorAuthority
Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines
Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
Ars Technica
A new battery management system could boost EV range by 20 percent
One of the more exciting developments to come to electric vehicles over the past few years has been the development of lithium-iron phosphate cells as an alternative to more traditional lithium-ion chemistries that use minerals like nickel, manganese, and cobalt. Now, a new battery management system, or BMS, could mean much more accurate range predictions for EVs with these batteries.
Honda's new Accord meant to mark transition to electric vehicles
Honda's new Accord, the 11th edition of the car, is more than just a new version of a car that Honda has been making since the 1970s. The automaker is betting on the car to help it make the transition from cars powered by gasoline to electricity. Honda and its...
