ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit. They came home in a golden state after a stunning three-game sweep. It was the first three-game California sweep in franchise history. Following victories over the San Jose Sharks, Los...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Place Jujhar Khaira, MacKenzie Entwistle on IR

In what continues to be a painful season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the health of the roster continues to suffer. In Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Patrick Kane left the game early with an undisclosed injury. Now, two other players are injured. Forwards Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle have been placed on the IR by the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Avalanche Must Rest Netminder Alexandar Georgiev

The Colorado Avalanche are currently on a four-game losing streak. Injuries continue to hold this team back, but poor play has also played a part in their recent run. One player facing some criticism has been netminder Alexandar Georgiev, but the blame cannot be laid solely on him. The Avs are leaning hard on Georgiev right now, as he’s started the last nine games straight and looks in desperate need of a rest.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy