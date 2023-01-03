Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Tesla fined $2.2 million in South Korea for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL — South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had...
qcnews.com
energyintel.com
US Battery Player Advises Focus on Next-Gen Frontiers
Many have warned about steep risks from relying too heavily on one nation on the road to vehicle electrification. Notably, the US — the world's second-largest auto market by sales and production — is already about 10 years behind China when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing. The US could work to gain some of this lost competitive ground — and curb dependence on China-made batteries for its domestic vehicle sales — by steering its focus toward next-generation batteries, says John Warner, chief customer officer at battery pack manufacturer American Battery Solutions (ABS).
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
msn.com
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
Top Speed
As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door
Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Top Speed
BMW’s Electric Cars Will Shift To Solid State Batteries
Earlier this month, one of BMW's top engineers for its next-generation batteries think that we've reached the peak of what lithium-ion batteries are capable of. Any improvements from here on for the current lithium-ion batteries will mostly be focused on lowering their cost or improving their energy density. For us to truly meet our goals, the jump toward solid-state batteries is inevitable, and BMW is also on board with this tech.
MotorAuthority
Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines
Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse
Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
ktalnews.com
Mercedes-Benz announces plans for own EV charging network
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced plans to establish its own EV charging network spanning many major markets across the globe, including North America. The automaker made the announcement at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, where it also said it aims to roll out more than 10,000 chargers by the end of the decade when its full lineup will consist of EVs only.
An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter
Many people wake up to start their car to warm up in the morning. However, an EV battery does not need to be 'warmed up' before driving. The post An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
North American EV battery production forecast to reach 1 TWh annually by 2030
Electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity in North America is projected to increase to 1,000 GWh/year by 2030, representing a 20 times increase from 55 GWh/year of manufacturing capacity in 2021, thanks primarily to stimulus funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The majority of new EV battery plants are scheduled to...
qcnews.com
Stellantis will build 100-mile electric aircraft for Archer
As it prepares to launch a global lineup of electric cars and trucks, Stellantis is also planning to build a very different kind of electric vehicle. At CES in Las Vegas, the automaker announced that it will build the Archer Midnight electric aircraft, as well as provide $150 million in funding to California-based Archer Aviation in 2023 and 2024.
