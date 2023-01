MIAMI — Nets star Kevin Durant was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury and didn’t return. Any injury to Durant is Brooklyn’s biggest worry. Now the Nets will have to wait for Monday’s examination and presumptive MRI exam to see if it’s just a bad dream or an outright nightmare. “Yeah, you know, he didn’t finish the game. And just right knee, he’ll get evaluated [in New York] and then hopefully I’ll have some more info for you,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Most likely it will include imaging just to make sure we’re good. “I did not...

