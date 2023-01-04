Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth vs. Northampton wrestling, 01.04.23
Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night
READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth set to host rivals, Northampton on the mat
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around. The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown University hosts Science Olympiad invitational
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University hosted the Berks County Science Olympiad invitational Thursday. Nearly a dozen schools participated in the competition. Teachers say it's basically a practice round for the regional competition which will be held in March. Each of the teachers runs a particular event at the invitational, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University says it's always looking for purchasing opportunities to expand its mission of education, but one opportunity has residents calling for Lehigh to pass it along. Balven Bailey says St. John's parking lot on Bethlehem's South Side is a safe space for kids to play. 'My...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cloudy and wet Wednesday while approaching record high temperatures
WEDNESDAY: Near record highs with clouds and late day showers. High: 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with leftover showers and patchy fog. Low: 48. More wet weather Wednesday comes with a warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees!. Thursday’s highs are expected to stay in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval
NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
