Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Saucon Valley dominates Southern Lehigh to remain undefeated

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win. Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval

NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
NANTICOKE, PA
Things to Do: Twelfth Night and Three Kings

This week brings the festivals of Twelfth Night and Epiphany. Twelfth Night takes place on the last night of the 12 days of Christmas, and the next day is Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the three kings to the baby Jesus. There are ways to celebrate both events this weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Chef channels Italian roots at new pizza parlor in Emmaus

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new destination for homemade meatballs, pizza and other Italian favorites has come to Emmaus. Affinito Pizza Parlor and Cafe, a full-service restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine, opened Tuesday at 1328 Chestnut St., Suite 108. The space previously housed Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs, which closed in...
EMMAUS, PA
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
MINERSVILLE, PA
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Cloudy and wet Wednesday while approaching record high temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Near record highs with clouds and late day showers. High: 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with leftover showers and patchy fog. Low: 48. More wet weather Wednesday comes with a warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees!. Thursday’s highs are expected to stay in...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.

NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

