cityofmentor.com
Home Heating Assistance Available Through Lake County Council on Aging
The Ohio Department of Development and the Lake County Council on Aging want to remind senior citizens in Ohio that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
Tri-C offers no-cost program to empower women in transition: Talk of the Towns
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Empowering women since 1978, Cuyahoga Community College is once again offering the Women in Transition Program -- a no-cost, non-credit course. The curriculum is designed to help women move their lives forward as they develop personalized plans focused on academic and professional development. Tri-C has a series...
weeklyvillager.com
IGA Honors Local Grocers Rich & Darlene Hoffman as IGA USA Retailers of the Year
CHICAGO, IL. – The Independent Grocers Alliance has announced Rich and Darlene Hoffman, owners of Sky Plaza IGA located in Garrettsville, Ohio, as IGA USA Retailers of the Year. The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members. They are presented annually...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter celebrates new year by reducing adoption fees to $23
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees through Jan. 15 to celebrate the New Year. In honor of "2023," the shelter has partnered with DNA genetic testing company 223andMe to charge only $23 for adoptions. All adopters during this period will be entered into a raffle to win a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test for their new pup.
Children still sleeping in county DCFS office, but officials say emergency beds opening this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As many as 10 children roamed the halls of the Cuyahoga County children services office building this week, months after a multimillion-dollar contract was promised to provide safer housing for them. But county officials said Thursday the wait will only be a couple weeks more. Some...
Local disability applicants suffering; Social Security admits problems
This week people on Social Security got an 8.7% increase in payments. It’s a big boost when the system works the way it’s supposed to, but often it doesn’t.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
cleveland19.com
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Private sanctuary in Pepper Pike asks $1.3M: House of the Week
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Built in 1974 next to a picturesque creek on a cul de sac, the home at 23 Pepper Creek Drive has been renovated to showcase a contemporary open-floor plan while retaining its midcentury modern vibes. Offering four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms in more than 4,600 square feet, the home is priced at $1,295,000.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Great Lakes Science Center offers free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Enjoy free general admission at the Great Lakes Science Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the science center.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
Developer pulls out of proposed mixed-use Rockside Road project in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- For the second straight year, a developer has pulled out of a proposed mixed-use Rockside Road project located south of the Lombardo Center intersection in Seven Hills. “Seven Hills LSB LLC, owners of the property on Rockside Road in the PUD zone, were recently notified by...
