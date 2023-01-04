Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
Arrest made in fire at former Portland Korean Church, now set for demolition
Portland police arrested a 27-year-old suspect on accusations of arson and burglary in Tuesday’s fire at the former Portland Korean Church, Portland Fire & Rescue officials announced Wednesday night. Officials identified the person as Cameron David Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait. Court records show the suspect will be...
Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations
NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
hillsboroherald.com
One Year Later Main Street Still Fighting To Rise Above Fire
It has been 365 days since the historic Weils Department Store burned up, collapsed, and wounded the heart of downtown Hillsboro, Oregon. I had to take a quick video walk along the fire damaged section of East Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The changes are happening but they are slow and methodical. Several businesses have not returned yet. Some will be back by June; 18 months after Roel Leon lit the building on fire. Others will not return.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Portland Restaurateur Terminates Lease of Ghost Kitchen
PORTLAND RESTAURATEUR TERMINATES LEASE OF GHOST KITCHEN: In December, WW wrote about two men with felony convictions running a “ghost kitchen” in the old Pok Pok building in Slabtown, from which they advertised over 75 distinct “virtual restaurants” on food delivery apps. Much of the food between the brands at Homage Industrial Kitchen is the same, according to owner John Wirtz, who spoke with WW in early December. Wirtz was convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in 2018. His chief financial officer is Seth Thayres, a former Salem cop convicted of stealing over $30,000 from businesses with an accomplice in 2019. On Jan. 2, WW reported that Wirtz had told employees the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. And on Jan. 3, WW learned that building owner and local restaurateur Scott Dolich terminated Homage’s lease and that the building would be available for rent in early February. Dolich declined to say when and why he terminated the lease. Meanwhile, five other people who worked at the kitchen have filed wage complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since WW’s Dec. 15 story. That makes for a total of 15 complaints in 18 months.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
Emergency water main repair underway in SE Portland, traffic diverted
Traffic in Southeast Portland is being affected as crews conduct an emergency water main repair.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
KATU.com
Emergency water main repair shuts down lanes of traffic on 157th & Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: The Portland Water Bureau is saying all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th, south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd, and north back to Division. Travelers are encouraged to use routes like Stark Street or Powell Boulevard. The original story continues below:. The...
Winter visual arts showcase contemporary visions, interactive opportunities
Exploring what’s coming up in early 2023 was an exercise in looking back and looking forward, apropos for going into a new year. Several art spaces have closed or moved away, but others have opened or moved into bigger spaces or refortified their programming. Here are nine shows to get you out to see what’s new and different in Portland.
Over 13,000 people affected by power outages
Over 13,000 people are being affected by power outages across the Portland metro area.
Singer Woody Guthrie’s rented flat in Lents is for sale; his Portland legacy remains
Social activist and songwriter Woody Guthrie spent less than a month in Portland, but 82 years later, his legacy for capturing American life and landscapes endures. He wrote ”Roll On, Columbia, Roll On” along with more than two dozen other songs in an inspirational flurry while traveling the Pacific Northwest in May 1941.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
