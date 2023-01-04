ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire

PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations

NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.

Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

One Year Later Main Street Still Fighting To Rise Above Fire

It has been 365 days since the historic Weils Department Store burned up, collapsed, and wounded the heart of downtown Hillsboro, Oregon. I had to take a quick video walk along the fire damaged section of East Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The changes are happening but they are slow and methodical. Several businesses have not returned yet. Some will be back by June; 18 months after Roel Leon lit the building on fire. Others will not return.
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Portland Restaurateur Terminates Lease of Ghost Kitchen

PORTLAND RESTAURATEUR TERMINATES LEASE OF GHOST KITCHEN: In December, WW wrote about two men with felony convictions running a “ghost kitchen” in the old Pok Pok building in Slabtown, from which they advertised over 75 distinct “virtual restaurants” on food delivery apps. Much of the food between the brands at Homage Industrial Kitchen is the same, according to owner John Wirtz, who spoke with WW in early December. Wirtz was convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in 2018. His chief financial officer is Seth Thayres, a former Salem cop convicted of stealing over $30,000 from businesses with an accomplice in 2019. On Jan. 2, WW reported that Wirtz had told employees the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. And on Jan. 3, WW learned that building owner and local restaurateur Scott Dolich terminated Homage’s lease and that the building would be available for rent in early February. Dolich declined to say when and why he terminated the lease. Meanwhile, five other people who worked at the kitchen have filed wage complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since WW’s Dec. 15 story. That makes for a total of 15 complaints in 18 months.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).

Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
