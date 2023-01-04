ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AhJp_0k2hrwaE00
FILE - New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi gestures toward teammates after hitting an RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on July 29, 2022, in New York. The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a person familiar with the situation said Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox were looking for a left-handed hitter to balance their lineup and a strong defender to add to their outfield.

They see Andrew Benintendi filling those needs.

“His profile both offensively and defensively we thought were great complements to what we already had and what we projected to break the season come opening day,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “A guy who obviously is not just left-handed, but gives you a tough AB, can grind it out, put up solid on-base numbers toward the top of the lineup and as well improve ourselves from an outfield defense standpoint. He really fit in a lot of different ways that we were looking to improve ourselves.”

Hahn spoke hours after the All-Star outfielder passed a physical in Chicago and finalized a $75 million, five-year deal reached more than two weeks ago. He is due a $3 million signing bonus, plus $8 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston win a World Series championship in 2018. He won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021.

MLB

Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. Hahn said Benintendi has begun swinging and “projects no restrictions going forward.”

“Knock on wood, that’s fully behind us,” the GM said.

Overall, Benintendi has a .279 batting average and 73 homers over seven seasons with Boston, Kansas City and New York.

He reunites with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who took over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa after spending the past 10 years in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City. Benintendi’s arrival could mean slugger Eloy Jiménez moves from left field into more of a full-time designated hitter role.

Hahn deferred to Grifol, who along with Benintendi is scheduled to meet with media on Wednesday. Jiménez was limited to 84 games last season after tearing a hamstring tendon behind his right knee early on, though he finished with a .295 batting average, 16 homers and 54 RBIs. He was also sidelined for much of 2021 after he ruptured his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch on a home run during a spring training game.

“I will say I still expect Eloy to be available and play some outfield,” Hahn said. “If you want to take some positive development out of his limited availability last year was that Eloy showed he could thrive in the DH spot offensively when that was his primary spot.”

Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when the team went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of AL Central champion Cleveland. The White Sox were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and ran away with the division in 2021.

“We certainly know there’s ways we can improve both from a position player standpoint as well as a pitching standpoint,” Hahn said. “We’re going to continue to look. What happens over the course of the next six weeks leading into camp and then the six, seven weeks that we’re in camp is impossible to predict. But certainly the way we’ve perceived ourselves is not as a finished product at this time.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets continue to work through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical nearly two weeks ago, and one MLB insider believes a deal will eventually be reached. It just may look a lot different from the agreement the two sides made originally. Ken Rosenthal... The post Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Eric Hosmer, released by Red Sox, signs with Cubs (report)

Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy