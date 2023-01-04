ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins

While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

