Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins
While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed And Lasted 45 Seconds Before Skip Bayless Derailed The Show
Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed and tried to address his absence in the wake of the Damar Hamlin news. Only, his co-host wasn't having it.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
ESPN's coverage of Damar Hamlin's collapse was a master class in how to cover a difficult story
It was said many, many times over the course of Monday night and through Tuesday, and it was correct every time: ESPN handled the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s collapse perfectly. It was the most difficult of assignments: A group of broadcasters, reporters, producers and everyone in between suddenly asked...
What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?
What may have happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is rare, but is often deadly. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains what commotio cordis is and whether Hamlin can make a full recovery.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
