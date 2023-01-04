ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Scouting report: Washington Huskies vs. No. 5 Arizona Wildcats

Washington (9-6, 1-3) at No. 5 Arizona (13-1, 2-1) *. McKale Center | 9 p.m. | FS1, 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) WASHINGTON. G Keyon Menifield (6-1...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season

At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
TUCSON, AZ
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

The Ethical Gem Fair Returns To Tucson This Month

Ethical Gem Suppliers, a collective of gem and jewelry dealers committed to creating transparent and traceable supply chains to better support artisanal miners, returns to Tucson this month for a four-day run at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Open Jan. 28–31 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), the Ethical Gem Fair...
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol

Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
TUCSON, AZ
verticalmag.com

Blind spots: The danger of inadequate landing infrastructure

Estimated reading time 11 minutes, 48 seconds. On Oct. 16, 2021, an Air Methods pilot landing at Tucson Medical Center in Arizona struck the tail of his Airbus AS350 helicopter on the handle of a portable fire extinguisher located next to a perimeter railing at the edge of the rooftop heliport. No one on board the aircraft was injured, but the tail rotor and horizontal stabilizer were substantially damaged.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
