Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Pac-12 play continues for No. 5 Arizona Basketball against Washington
TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a big win over rival ASU, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (13-1, 2-1) resumes Pac-12 play against Washington (9-6, 1-3). We are steadily cruising along in the 2022-23 college basketball season, and already No. 5 Arizona Basketball has had a tremendous start to the season.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: Washington Huskies vs. No. 5 Arizona Wildcats
Washington (9-6, 1-3) at No. 5 Arizona (13-1, 2-1) *. McKale Center | 9 p.m. | FS1, 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) WASHINGTON. G Keyon Menifield (6-1...
azdesertswarm.com
2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season
At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home for the weekend, starting with a late-night matchup with the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Time: 9...
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson
An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is expanding to Tucson in May. Main Event Entertainment, which is owned by Dave & Buster's, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address in Tucson
The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event.
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home
A Saddlebrooke man is receiving treatment for rabies after an encounter with a bobcat left him injured just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue sets up kitten cafe
Hunter's Kitten Lounge hopes to get cats out of shelters and into forever homes. Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (SACR) is saving lives, one paw at a time.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Ethical Gem Fair Returns To Tucson This Month
Ethical Gem Suppliers, a collective of gem and jewelry dealers committed to creating transparent and traceable supply chains to better support artisanal miners, returns to Tucson this month for a four-day run at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Open Jan. 28–31 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), the Ethical Gem Fair...
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
verticalmag.com
Blind spots: The danger of inadequate landing infrastructure
Estimated reading time 11 minutes, 48 seconds. On Oct. 16, 2021, an Air Methods pilot landing at Tucson Medical Center in Arizona struck the tail of his Airbus AS350 helicopter on the handle of a portable fire extinguisher located next to a perimeter railing at the edge of the rooftop heliport. No one on board the aircraft was injured, but the tail rotor and horizontal stabilizer were substantially damaged.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
500 jobs expected at new casino
Expect five to six hundred new jobs in the area of Grant and I-10. That’s the workforce the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is expecting for a new casino complex it’s now able to build there.
