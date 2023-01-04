Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
WRDW-TV
Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats. The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots. At the...
WRDW-TV
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road. Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WRDW-TV
Two dead in separate accidents Friday night in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office that person has died.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
Fire at Grovetown High School closes portion of building
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday, January 6th, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab of the 500 wing of the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building. Fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building. No structural damage was reported, however, out of an abundance of […]
WRDW-TV
Bomb threat disrupts Barnwell High; teen caught with knife at Greenbrier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Barnwell High and a student at Greenbrier High faces discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday, according to authorities. In Barnwell, deputies evacuated the school and a bomb canine unit assisted with a search of the...
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
live5news.com
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
WRDW-TV
11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family. The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.
New Kroger to break ground near Ft. Gordon Gate 1
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, January 9, 2023, The Kroger Co. will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing. The new Kroger Marketplace is expected to open in Spring of 2024. The new store will create 250-300 new jobs in the CSRA. It will also have a fuel center and a verity of features, including: No word […]
Comments / 1