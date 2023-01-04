ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

wfxg.com

Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, William Harris, was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn more details about his connection to the CSRA.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

WEHS bomb caller identified, charged

A bomb threat was made to Williston-Elko High School (WEHS) around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4 resulting in evacuation and charges being brought against the caller. Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) cleared the three Williston schools of any threat with assistance from bomb dogs around noon the same day.
WILLISTON, SC
WJBF

‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy. Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Suspect charged with Lorick Circle apartment murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Lorick Circle apartment complex back in early December 2022. Police arrested 49-year-old Duyon Wilson after police say he shot a victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments back on December 16, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Severe weather affects bomb threat evacuation in Barnwell County; juvenile arrested

Update, 3:30 p.m.: A juvenile has been arrested in connection with making Wednesday morning's bomb threat at Williston-Elko High School. In a statement, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office said: "We would like to assure the community that every threat will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and anyone responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We trust that this arrest will restore a sense of normalcy to the community and our school district and put anyone on notice who is contemplating similar behavior that it will be treated with zero tolerance."
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

How Columbia County alcohol licensing could change

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are tense moments in Columbia County as people question how leaders are enforcing the alcohol ordinance. We’re now learning changes to the ordinance are in the works. The county’s alcohol ordinance came under scrutiny after leaders revoked Stay Social’s license, ultimately leading to the business closing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road. Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as...
AUGUSTA, GA

