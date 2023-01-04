Read full article on original website
wach.com
Man assaults deputy after trying to resist being arrested, Lexington County deputies said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy after he tried to running away from said deputy on Tuesday night. 33-year-old Allen Rish was arrested and charged after Lexington County deputies say he kicked and punched a deputy in...
Burke County sheriff wants to ‘Stop the fighting’ with commissioners
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is speaking out again about the fight with County Commissioners over budget control.
wfxg.com
Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, William Harris, was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn more details about his connection to the CSRA.
thepeoplesentinel.com
WEHS bomb caller identified, charged
A bomb threat was made to Williston-Elko High School (WEHS) around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4 resulting in evacuation and charges being brought against the caller. Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) cleared the three Williston schools of any threat with assistance from bomb dogs around noon the same day.
live5news.com
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy. Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
wach.com
Suspect charged with Lorick Circle apartment murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Lorick Circle apartment complex back in early December 2022. Police arrested 49-year-old Duyon Wilson after police say he shot a victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments back on December 16, 2022.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Severe weather affects bomb threat evacuation in Barnwell County; juvenile arrested
Update, 3:30 p.m.: A juvenile has been arrested in connection with making Wednesday morning's bomb threat at Williston-Elko High School. In a statement, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office said: "We would like to assure the community that every threat will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and anyone responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We trust that this arrest will restore a sense of normalcy to the community and our school district and put anyone on notice who is contemplating similar behavior that it will be treated with zero tolerance."
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews from several different counties/agencies are on the scene of a structure fire. The blaze broke out at Parkdale Mills located at 418 Ascauga Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills website says they are a yarn manufacturing and textile company. A spokesperson for Parkdale Mills tells WJBF […]
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WRDW-TV
How Columbia County alcohol licensing could change
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are tense moments in Columbia County as people question how leaders are enforcing the alcohol ordinance. We’re now learning changes to the ordinance are in the works. The county’s alcohol ordinance came under scrutiny after leaders revoked Stay Social’s license, ultimately leading to the business closing.
WRDW-TV
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road. Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as...
