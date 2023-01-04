Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Classic Rock Lunch Box: Win $15 Food and Drinks at Happy Hour
Join us every weekday from 11 to 1 for the Classic Rock Lunch Box sponsored by the new Happy Hour in Twin Falls. Happy Hour is the updated old Copper Alibi in Twin Falls at 677 Filer Ave. Suite C. You can win $15 to use for food and drinks in the contest below. Make sure to listen to the Classic Rock Lunch Box each weekday for updates on food and drink deals and Happy Hour events.
Budget Friendly Ski and Snowboard Lessons Near Twin Falls
If you're new to snow sports and looking to get into skiing or snowboarding, the cost can be intimidating. Snow sports can be a major investment, so before you go shelling out your hard earned cash on gear and lift tickets, you might want to spend a day taking lessons at a nearby resort and get familiar with the sport.
New Store Quietly Opens in Twin Falls and Why You Have Been Missing Out
It appears that every week in Twin Falls lately a new store is opening. While that isn't the case, it is not surprising to see a store close one week and a new one open the following week. With the holiday season having come and gone, it is easy to have missed any new store openings, as a lot was going on. One store recently opened in Twin Falls, and it did so quietly. If you have not noticed this new store in Twin Falls, you have been missing out, and you need to check them out immediately. What is this new store in Twin and where is it located?
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Idaho’s Version Of Hulk Hogan Buried Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Professional wrestling continues to be one of the most popular sports in the world. With the recent return of Dwayne Johnson ("The Rock") and John Cena to the ring, the sport has found its way back into the hearts of many Americans who may have tuned out for a period of time. Buried just 150 miles northeast of Twin Falls is a former professional wrestler known for his spirited banter and his painful nickname.
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
What Would You Do If You Could Save a Store in Twin Falls that Closed?
What would you do? What would you do if you could save one of the businesses that closed in Twin Falls in 2022? You can only save one, but which one do you choose? Do you pick one that was a place you enjoyed shopping? Do you pick one of the chains, that while no longer in Twin Falls you can find in Boise or someplace else? Do you pick a store that was local that you enjoyed and couldn't find anywhere? Do you go to a retail store or to a place that you enjoyed eating at? The choice would be tough, but which store would you save, and how often would you visit if it remained open? The stores all closed for a reason, so what would change if they were saved? The power is yours and you can save one store, what would you do?
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Suspicious Man at School Has Parents Asking Questions and Upset
UPDATE: The elementary school sent out a message to parents at around 6 PM on Wednesday night, notifying them of the incident. Every parent that drops their kid or kids off at school expects them to be safe during their time there, and shouldn't have to worry about any threats to their children outside of the diseases that spread like wildfire. More often than not you drop off your kid, you pick them up, and there is no concern or issues. Occasionally something odd will happen that makes a parent raise their eyebrows or question taking their kids to school. When these rare instances occur, parents expect to be notified by the school or local officials, but when they aren't it raises questions and upsets parents. An incident allegedly took place this week at a local elementary school that has some parents upset.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
There Is Free Christmas Tree Disposal For Everyone In Twin Falls
If you still have your Christmas tree up, that's fantastic, embrace the Christmas spirit while it lasts. If you are looking for what to do with your Christmas tree now that it isn't in your house anymore, you can get rid of it for free. Free Christmas Tree Removal Twin...
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
What Inflated Twin Falls Grocery Items Can You No Longer Afford?
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Explosion hurts 2 at Filer RV park
FILER — Two men were injured Wednesday afternoon when a small blast occurred in a recreation vehicle they were working on, police say. First responders were called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. at Twin Falls 93 RV Park, 2404 E. 3830 N., according to a statement from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is unsure what caused the explosion. Both men were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.
Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls
The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
Post Register
Minidoka prosecutor turns animal cruelty allegations over to law enforcement
RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into “dead and dying calves” reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year. The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor...
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0