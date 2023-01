Omaha, Neb. -- Morgan Maly had career-highs with 30 points and five assists and the No. 25 Creighton women's basketball team made a season-high 16 three-pointers, but it wasn't enough in a 79-75 loss to visiting Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 4, inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton (9-5, 3-3 BIG EAST)...

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO