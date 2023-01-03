As girls’ basketball teams from Western Alamance and Williams tried to gain separation on each other, there were late-game stretches of shot-making that seemed to defy odds. Then Jainasia Bailey of Williams went to the free-throw line with 11.5 seconds remaining in the second overtime and scored the final three points as the host Bulldogs prevailed 80-79 in the Central Carolina 3-A Conference game Friday night.

