wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
alreporter.com
“Coach” Plump seeks to make changes in District 55
Fred Plump has worn many hats over the past few decades. He spent 30 years with Birmingham Fire and Rescue and 37 years with the Army National Guard. He has spent two decades involved behind the scenes of Democratic Party politics both at the state and Jefferson County level. But...
altoday.com
Steve Marshall announces that the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kennetha Lee Anderson, age 46, of Tuscaloosa County. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. “Mr. Anderson wrongly took...
TCS Superintendent search underway, survey & community meetings announced
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Surveys and community meetings have been distributed for the Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent search. The surveys and community meetings are open to the public, and you can share what you would like to see in the next superintendent. As the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) assists […]
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wwno.org
In the fight for environmental justice, Birmingham tells Jackson to stay loud
Black communities in the Gulf South have long grappled with contamination — whether in their water or the air they breathe. Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are two predominantly Black cities that have seen similar consequences after years of pollution. Residents of both have spent years working towards solutions in their own communities. Now, the two cities are trying to use their experiences to advocate for continued awareness.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America
Two Alabama cities made the 30 "loneliest" in the U.S.
Bham Now
Birmingham approves federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and bring $242M economic impact to city
Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council green lighted the application for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program — a highly-competitive federal grant that will benefit the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods—as well as the city as a whole. According to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died
The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
Leadership Trussville welcomes new executive director
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dr. Kristi Bradford was named the new executive director for Leadership Trussville at the beginning of December 2022. Bradford brings her skills, knowledge, and experience to Leadership Trussville after serving as Executive Director of a literacy nonprofit in Central Alabama for the last five and a half years. Bradford’s […]
Bham Now
NEW seating + signage installed on Red Rock Trail System in Birmingham
Last month, the Freshwater Land Trust installed five new benches on two trails within the Red Rock Trail System—a network of trails, parks, bike lanes and sidewalks spanning more than 127 miles in Jefferson County. The benches and accompanying plaques are located in the Enon Ridge Trail in Smithfield and the High Ore Line in the Brownfield Community. Keep reading to learn more.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Convicted felon from Birmingham sentenced for illegal firearm possession
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced a convicted felon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to more than seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.
