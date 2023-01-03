ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

“Coach” Plump seeks to make changes in District 55

Fred Plump has worn many hats over the past few decades. He spent 30 years with Birmingham Fire and Rescue and 37 years with the Army National Guard. He has spent two decades involved behind the scenes of Democratic Party politics both at the state and Jefferson County level. But...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
wwno.org

In the fight for environmental justice, Birmingham tells Jackson to stay loud

Black communities in the Gulf South have long grappled with contamination — whether in their water or the air they breathe. Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are two predominantly Black cities that have seen similar consequences after years of pollution. Residents of both have spent years working towards solutions in their own communities. Now, the two cities are trying to use their experiences to advocate for continued awareness.
JACKSON, MS
wvtm13.com

Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leadership Trussville welcomes new executive director

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dr. Kristi Bradford was named the new executive director for Leadership Trussville at the beginning of December 2022. Bradford brings her skills, knowledge, and experience to Leadership Trussville after serving as Executive Director of a literacy nonprofit in Central Alabama for the last five and a half years. Bradford’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

NEW seating + signage installed on Red Rock Trail System in Birmingham

Last month, the Freshwater Land Trust installed five new benches on two trails within the Red Rock Trail System—a network of trails, parks, bike lanes and sidewalks spanning more than 127 miles in Jefferson County. The benches and accompanying plaques are located in the Enon Ridge Trail in Smithfield and the High Ore Line in the Brownfield Community. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

