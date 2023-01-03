Read full article on original website
Springville girls jump out to early lead, beat Jacksonville 56-38
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor Jacksonville – The Springville Lady Tigers traveled to Jacksonville Wednesday in a game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but had to be rescheduled due to weather and walked out of the gym with a big victory thanks to a fast start. The Tigers jumped out to a big […]
Hewitt boys get win over Fairview, 59-39
The Hewitt Trussville Huskies basketball team got the New Year started on the right foot with a 59-39 win over visiting Fairview on Wednesday night. Hewitt owned the first quarter, holding Fairview to just 10 points while putting up 19. Reid Stodghill put up 7 of those points to go with 6 from Ray Rolley […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
BPC Men’s Basketball Skids Against Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Brewton-Parker men’s basketball opened 2023 with an SSAC contest on the road at Talladega (Ala.) on Tuesday night. The Barons (3-11, 2-5 SSAC) struggled against the Tornadoes (8-7, 2-5 SSAC) in the 79-51 loss. How It Happened | 1st Half. Brewton-Parker struggled to score early...
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers drop two after opening Metro Tournament with a win over Oak Mountain
HOMEWOOD, AL – The Hartselle Tigers (10-8) opened the 2022 Metro Tournament at Homewood High School with a 77-64 win over 7A Oak Mountain. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t maintain the momentum from that victory as they dropped back-to-back games to Homewood and Clay-Chalkville to close the tournament. Junior...
Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Auburn football: Transfer RB Dillon Johnson on commitment watch
The Auburn football team made leaps and bounds in recruiting in the weeks leading up to the early signing period. In addition to forming his first coaching staff on the Plains, head coach Hugh Freeze and assistant coaches worked hard for a Top 20 class on early signing day. However,...
uabsports.com
UAB Athletics Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bartow
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Department of Athletics mourns the loss of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, who passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 91. Ruth was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970's and was a cornerstone piece to...
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, dies at 91
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow. Bartow died Sunday at the age of 91. UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said, “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
wvtm13.com
Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road
SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
Trussville Parks & Recreation launches esports League
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville Parks & Recreation department has partnered with Mission Control to launch the inaugural season of its new esports league. This season features Mario Kart on Monday evenings, Rocket League on Thursdays, and Fortnite on Fridays. All play takes place from the comfort of your […]
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
Down power lines close Queenstown Road
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Down power lines after a night of storms closed a portion on Queenstown Road, according to Trussville Police. “There are power lines down in the 3300 block of Queenstown Road,” TPD said via social media. “The road is currently closed in that area. This may affect some commuting to […]
