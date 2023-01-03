ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt boys get win over Fairview, 59-39

The Hewitt Trussville Huskies basketball team got the New Year started on the right foot with a 59-39 win over visiting Fairview on Wednesday night. Hewitt owned the first quarter, holding Fairview to just 10 points while putting up 19.  Reid Stodghill put up 7 of those points to go with 6 from Ray Rolley […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

BPC Men’s Basketball Skids Against Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Brewton-Parker men’s basketball opened 2023 with an SSAC contest on the road at Talladega (Ala.) on Tuesday night. The Barons (3-11, 2-5 SSAC) struggled against the Tornadoes (8-7, 2-5 SSAC) in the 79-51 loss. How It Happened | 1st Half. Brewton-Parker struggled to score early...
TALLADEGA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers drop two after opening Metro Tournament with a win over Oak Mountain

HOMEWOOD, AL – The Hartselle Tigers (10-8) opened the 2022 Metro Tournament at Homewood High School with a 77-64 win over 7A Oak Mountain. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t maintain the momentum from that victory as they dropped back-to-back games to Homewood and Clay-Chalkville to close the tournament. Junior...
HARTSELLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CLAY COUNTY, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Athletics Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bartow

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Department of Athletics mourns the loss of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, who passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 91. Ruth was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970's and was a cornerstone piece to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamaliving.coop

January 2023 Spotlight

Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road

SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Parks & Recreation launches esports League

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville Parks & Recreation department has partnered with Mission Control to launch the inaugural season of its new esports league. This season features Mario Kart on Monday evenings, Rocket League on Thursdays, and Fortnite on Fridays. All play takes place from the comfort of your […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Biscuits in Birmingham

If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Down power lines close Queenstown Road

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Down power lines after a night of storms closed a portion on Queenstown Road, according to Trussville Police. “There are power lines down in the 3300 block of Queenstown Road,” TPD said via social media. “The road is currently closed in that area. This may affect some commuting to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
