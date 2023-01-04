Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
Durham market forces put profit over people
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening Hours
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
NYR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Kings
LOS ANGELES - As they continue to ride the high of their thrilling Winter Classic win over Pittsburgh on Monday at Fenway Park, the Bruins will kick off a three-game road trip through California on Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. While they must...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
Nashville Kicks Off Back-to-Back Road Set with Visit to Carolina. The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay sees its four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday. A shorthanded Lightning team had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 5-1 loss to the Wild in Minnesota on Wednesday. After starting on Tuesday in Chicago Brian Elliott was back between the pipes again in the...
NHL
Pacioretty could make Hurricanes debut against Predators
Forward had offseason Achilles surgery month after being traded to Carolina. Max Pacioretty could make his season debut when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward was activated from the injured nonroster list Wednesday. Pacioretty...
NHL
Preview: January 3 at New York
NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their historic win and point streaks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, facing the New York Rangers for the first time this season. When: Tuesday, January 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports +. Listen:...
NHL
Caps Clash with Jackets
Caps start division-heavy stretch and play front end of set of back-to-backs on Thursday night in Columbus. January 5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Washington Capitals (21-13-6) Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2) Following a three-game homestand, the Caps make a quick trip to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Devils, 5-1
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings and Devils played a scoreless opening frame before New Jersey scored two power-play goals 7:03 apart in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. After the Devils netted three straight tallies in the third, Lucas Raymond scored Detroit's lone goal on the man advantage with two minutes left in the game.
NHL
'That's a sign' | Thompson, Sabres reflect on emotional win in D.C.
Players continued to express support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following practice on Thursday. Tage Thompson walked into the visiting dressing room inside Capital One Arena and quickly learned about the numerical significance of what he had just done - scoring his third goal of the game, and his 30th of the season, exactly three minutes into overtime against the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Barzal has 3 points in Islanders win against Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Barzal, who is from nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia, has scored in four straight games and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in that span.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Fabbri to make season debut for Red Wings coming off torn ACL
Capitals defenseman Carlson facing lengthy recovery; Flyers activate Hart off injured reserve. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Robby Fabbri will make his season debut and play his first game for the...
