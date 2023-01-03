Looking for something to do different in 2023 besides the same ole boring “lose 5 pounds” or “exercise more” or any other assorted new year’s resolutions?. Kitchen scrap gardening might be something fun to try! It reinforces recycling and reusing and learning plant parts. Plus, great learning activity for kids and adults alike. Or you can get an indoor mini greenhouse like we have. Check out an AeroGarden! We have lettuce year round plus we’ll have peppers in another few weeks!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO