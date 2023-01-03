Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Broccoli in Containers
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
Apparently Asparagus Go To Seed and You Should Be Collecting Them!
Every gardener needs to know this.
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
a-z-animals.com
How To Propagate Spider Plants: 4 Simple Steps
Do you want to propagate your spider plant? To do so, you’ll need to use its spiderettes. A spider plant develops a tall stalk and small white blossoms as it reproduces. These little blossoms eventually develop into spiderettes, or young spider plants. These young spiderettes can be left on the stem until they form roots, which appear as tiny protrusions at the spiderette’s base. These spiderettes may be propagated either in water, soil, or via the mother plant’s stolons.
NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
backyardboss.net
How To Grow Basil From Seed
Basil is undoubtedly a beloved herb that is a staple in many kitchens. It harbors the most delicious and versatile taste that is most potent in fresh basil leaves plucked from your garden. The best part is that the annual herb is simple to grow and provides fresh harvests constantly throughout the warmer months.
How Do You Grow Air Plants? (Hint: They Don’t Need Soil!)
Tillandsia are low-maintenance, but figuring out how to grow air plants—and care for them—can seem daunting. We’ll break down everything you need to know, so you can see your plants thrive.
Urbana Citizen
Kitchen scrap gardening? Regrow your fruits and vegetables!
Looking for something to do different in 2023 besides the same ole boring “lose 5 pounds” or “exercise more” or any other assorted new year’s resolutions?. Kitchen scrap gardening might be something fun to try! It reinforces recycling and reusing and learning plant parts. Plus, great learning activity for kids and adults alike. Or you can get an indoor mini greenhouse like we have. Check out an AeroGarden! We have lettuce year round plus we’ll have peppers in another few weeks!
backyardboss.net
Best Time of Year to Plant Grass Seed
A lush, green lawn can be a source of great pride for an avid gardener. It’s one of the most iconic aspects of outdoor home landscaping, elevating curb appeal and providing enjoyment to spending time outdoors. Whether you are looking for ways to maintain a healthy lawn or help...
growinginthegarden.com
My Favorite Crop Varieties
Deciding which varieties of seeds to plant isn’t easy. The options are almost limitless. I’m here to help. This post lists my favorite crop varieties; the vegetables, herbs, and flowers I grow that are standouts and perform well season after season. As I look through the crops in...
northernarchitecture.us
Biodegradable Tableware Inspired by Fruits and Vegetables
Graft, a project by Chinese designer Qiyun Deng, is a set of utensils and bowls referencing to the skin and textures of real fruits and vegetables. The tableware is made of bioplastic PLA derived from the renewable resources. Deng used plants natural beauty and simplicity as details of his work: celery stem acts as handle for the fork; a petal of artichoke becomes the bowl of spoon, etc.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
homesenator.com
Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch
Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
Use it up jam recipe: turn a soggy fruit salad into a long-lasting preserve
Picture this: it’s the day after a big party – perhaps it was a summer picnic – and among the empty glasses and used plates, slightly soggy crackers and decidedly secondhand-looking wodges of cheese, there’s an assortment of leftover fruit. Maybe it’s berries or passionfruit that...
Comments / 0