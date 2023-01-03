ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Message: Building a Complete Community

“Happy New Year! As the ninth fastest growing city in the nation, we are thriving and 2022 was another year of tremendous growth. We celebrated some incredible milestones and are looking forward to continuing that momentum in the coming year. The Goodyear City Council and staff are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents by providing excellent service and welcoming businesses that are helping us to create a complete city — a community that offers the services and amenities that our residents want while saving us all the trouble of having to travel elsewhere for medical services and to dine, shop or enjoy entertainment. We want our residents to have the convenience of accessing everything right here at home. Our conservative fiscal policies have positioned us well to withstand the uncertainties that other cities have experienced in this unsettled global economy. Goodyear’s economic development efforts benefit residents in more ways than one. Residents are getting more of the dining and shopping experiences they desire, and the sales tax that’s collected is used to make the city even better; they are 10% higher than we expected in 2022. As we look to the future, I am optimistic that Goodyear residents will truly experience an enhanced quality of life as we continue to build a complete community. This issue of InFocus will take you through the city’s recent accomplishments, plans and the vision for the years ahead. As your mayor, I am committed to Goodyear’s prosperity and safety. Our council and staff will continue to work hard to retain the exceptional character of our community that makes it a great place to live, work and play.” – Mayor Joe Pizzillo.
Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
Gilbert man eyes mayoral run in 2024

At 51, Shane Krauser has worn many hats throughout his career – Maricopa County prosecutor, law firm partner, radio talk show host, adjunct professor and public speaker. He now wants to be Gilbert’s mayor. Krauser plans to make a formal announcement Jan. 6. “So this isn’t something where...
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
Proposed lithium battery plant in Queen Creek still on hold

Plans for a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle lithium battery plant in Queen Creek remain in limbo. In July, South Korean company LG Energy Solution put the brakes on the proposed facility, citing the “unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S.” The company added that it would be reviewing “various investment options” including the Queen Creek plant.
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town

Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
