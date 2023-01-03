“Happy New Year! As the ninth fastest growing city in the nation, we are thriving and 2022 was another year of tremendous growth. We celebrated some incredible milestones and are looking forward to continuing that momentum in the coming year. The Goodyear City Council and staff are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents by providing excellent service and welcoming businesses that are helping us to create a complete city — a community that offers the services and amenities that our residents want while saving us all the trouble of having to travel elsewhere for medical services and to dine, shop or enjoy entertainment. We want our residents to have the convenience of accessing everything right here at home. Our conservative fiscal policies have positioned us well to withstand the uncertainties that other cities have experienced in this unsettled global economy. Goodyear’s economic development efforts benefit residents in more ways than one. Residents are getting more of the dining and shopping experiences they desire, and the sales tax that’s collected is used to make the city even better; they are 10% higher than we expected in 2022. As we look to the future, I am optimistic that Goodyear residents will truly experience an enhanced quality of life as we continue to build a complete community. This issue of InFocus will take you through the city’s recent accomplishments, plans and the vision for the years ahead. As your mayor, I am committed to Goodyear’s prosperity and safety. Our council and staff will continue to work hard to retain the exceptional character of our community that makes it a great place to live, work and play.” – Mayor Joe Pizzillo.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO