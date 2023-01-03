Read full article on original website
goodyearaz.gov
Mayor Message: Building a Complete Community
“Happy New Year! As the ninth fastest growing city in the nation, we are thriving and 2022 was another year of tremendous growth. We celebrated some incredible milestones and are looking forward to continuing that momentum in the coming year. The Goodyear City Council and staff are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents by providing excellent service and welcoming businesses that are helping us to create a complete city — a community that offers the services and amenities that our residents want while saving us all the trouble of having to travel elsewhere for medical services and to dine, shop or enjoy entertainment. We want our residents to have the convenience of accessing everything right here at home. Our conservative fiscal policies have positioned us well to withstand the uncertainties that other cities have experienced in this unsettled global economy. Goodyear’s economic development efforts benefit residents in more ways than one. Residents are getting more of the dining and shopping experiences they desire, and the sales tax that’s collected is used to make the city even better; they are 10% higher than we expected in 2022. As we look to the future, I am optimistic that Goodyear residents will truly experience an enhanced quality of life as we continue to build a complete community. This issue of InFocus will take you through the city’s recent accomplishments, plans and the vision for the years ahead. As your mayor, I am committed to Goodyear’s prosperity and safety. Our council and staff will continue to work hard to retain the exceptional character of our community that makes it a great place to live, work and play.” – Mayor Joe Pizzillo.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert man eyes mayoral run in 2024
At 51, Shane Krauser has worn many hats throughout his career – Maricopa County prosecutor, law firm partner, radio talk show host, adjunct professor and public speaker. He now wants to be Gilbert’s mayor. Krauser plans to make a formal announcement Jan. 6. “So this isn’t something where...
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Proposed lithium battery plant in Queen Creek still on hold
Plans for a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle lithium battery plant in Queen Creek remain in limbo. In July, South Korean company LG Energy Solution put the brakes on the proposed facility, citing the “unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S.” The company added that it would be reviewing “various investment options” including the Queen Creek plant.
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
ABC 15 News
Pavement work to begin on US 60 after more than a year of commuter complaints
Relief is finally coming to East Valley commuters on the US 60. The ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team consistently received calls to our hotline and emails to our inbox about the rough roadway. Back in November of 2021, crews removed the worn, rubberized asphalt but left it without repaving the...
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
KOLD-TV
‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones. Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s...
KTAR.com
Freeway closures on I-17, US 60, Loop 303 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers will have to contend with closures on Interstate 17, U.S. 60 and Loop 303 this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Court of Appeals to Hear Case Involving 2020 Maricopa County Ballot Images
Audit USA (AU), a nonpartisan organization based in Arizona focusing on election integrity, will have an opportunity to present arguments in the Arizona Court of Appeals Wednesday in a case involving Maricopa County and ballot images. “I’m hopeful we will win this case because the facts are with us and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
roselawgroupreporter.com
2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town
Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
