McCarthy fumbles 3 times in vote for Speaker; gavel could end in hands of David Duke ally: Louisiana’s Steve Scalise

Democrats and their media cheering squad went ballistic when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the border to New York and other northern cities; the furor only redoubled when Florida’s Ron DeSantis sent a batch to Martha’s Vineyard. “Human trafficking,” Hillary called it; “crimes against humanity,” AOC insisted. President Joe Biden denounced it as “un-American” and “playing politics with human beings.” Yet no screams at the various left-aligned nonprofits running their own buses. Nor now, at the news that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing the exact same thing, even though his state capital, Denver, is a sanctuary...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO