McCarthy fumbles 3 times in vote for Speaker; gavel could end in hands of David Duke ally: Louisiana’s Steve Scalise

Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The Best Place To Live In Louisiana
Louisiana is brimming with energy and excitement and calling it your home can be an excellent way to start a fresh new life. Here's the best place to live.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
Iowa U.S. Representatives sticking with McCarthy for Speaker
DES MOINES, IOWA — The search for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives went into the third day of voting. A vote for Speaker of the House went 100 years without needing a second ballot to reach the 218 vote threshold, that is until the 118th Congress. The vote for speakership got into […]
Sen. John Kennedy tells supporters he won’t run for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much anticipation, Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy told supporters he will not run for governor in October. Kennedy, a Republican, had long indicated an interest in running for governor, but he made it official Wednesday afternoon, in an email to supporters, that he will not seek the position. Kennedy, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, easily won reelection to Congress November, fending off 12 challengers and securing himself a second six-year term.
Could Jefferson Davis, J.Z. George follow Bilbo to storage?
Efforts are under way to remove key statues from the U.S. Capitol. Here’s more.
Democrats busing migrants to NYC get results, not denunciation
Democrats and their media cheering squad went ballistic when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the border to New York and other northern cities; the furor only redoubled when Florida’s Ron DeSantis sent a batch to Martha’s Vineyard. “Human trafficking,” Hillary called it; “crimes against humanity,” AOC insisted. President Joe Biden denounced it as “un-American” and “playing politics with human beings.” Yet no screams at the various left-aligned nonprofits running their own buses. Nor now, at the news that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing the exact same thing, even though his state capital, Denver, is a sanctuary...
John Kennedy opts out of governor's race, clearing field for other Republicans
BATON ROUGE, La. -- U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the high-profile Republican who represented the biggest name in the potential field of candidates for Louisiana governor in 2023, is not running for the job. Kennedy, who just won re-election to another six-year term in the Senate, told supporters in an email...
Sen. Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy took a moment from his busy schedule to talk with KSLA about some recent developments in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Sen. Cassidy recently voted against the omnibus package, saying he objected to the fact that taxpayer dollars were reportedly being spent with little to no notice or public discussion.
Should St. Tammany council ban the sale of kratom supplements? This senator thinks so.
A north shore senator is taking aim at kratom, an herbal supplement that's been flagged as dangerous by two federal agencies, and wants to see it banned in Louisiana. In small doses, the substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, acts as a mild stimulant that users say can increase alertness and energy, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.
Senator Kennedy Ends Months of Speculation, Bows Out of Governor’s Race
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana contacted his closest supporters today and informed them that he will not be running for Governor in 2023. Kennedy has long been rumored to be eyeing a run for Governor, and announced in November he would be making a decision soon. That decision comes Wednesday in the form of an email sent to supporters, according to Jeremy Alford at LaPolitics.
