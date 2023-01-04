Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson WL vs. Reading boys basketball preview
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night. High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night
READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth vs. Northampton wrestling, 01.04.23
Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University says it's always looking for purchasing opportunities to expand its mission of education, but one opportunity has residents calling for Lehigh to pass it along. Balven Bailey says St. John's parking lot on Bethlehem's South Side is a safe space for kids to play. 'My...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parishioners fill up pews of Allentown church, remembering late Pope Emeritus Benedict as 'courageous,' 'humble'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As millions around the globe mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hundreds came together for a mass in the late pope's honor at the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Benedict was remembered in a special Diocesan memorial mass Thursday afternoon. But in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown University hosts Science Olympiad invitational
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University hosted the Berks County Science Olympiad invitational Thursday. Nearly a dozen schools participated in the competition. Teachers say it's basically a practice round for the regional competition which will be held in March. Each of the teachers runs a particular event at the invitational, which...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Centre Daily
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors
Brian Kelly wrapped up a successful first season with LSU in a big way, leading the Tigers to a 63–7 drubbing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday to cap a 10–4 campaign. After the game, though, at least some of the attention during Kelly’s postgame press conference was aimed at concerns for Kelly’s coaching staff going forward.
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Twelfth Night and Three Kings
This week brings the festivals of Twelfth Night and Epiphany. Twelfth Night takes place on the last night of the 12 days of Christmas, and the next day is Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the three kings to the baby Jesus. There are ways to celebrate both events this weekend.
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual Three Kings Day celebration and toy giveaway set for Thursday
READING, Pa. - Mayor Moran announced Wednesday that a beloved January event will once again return to Reading. The 4th annual Three Kings Day celebration will take place Thursday at 4pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Reading. Free toys will be available for children ages 1 to 14...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
Comments / 0