Allentown, PA

READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night

READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown University hosts Science Olympiad invitational

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University hosted the Berks County Science Olympiad invitational Thursday. Nearly a dozen schools participated in the competition. Teachers say it's basically a practice round for the regional competition which will be held in March. Each of the teachers runs a particular event at the invitational, which...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors

Brian Kelly wrapped up a successful first season with LSU in a big way, leading the Tigers to a 63–7 drubbing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday to cap a 10–4 campaign. After the game, though, at least some of the attention during Kelly’s postgame press conference was aimed at concerns for Kelly’s coaching staff going forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Twelfth Night and Three Kings

This week brings the festivals of Twelfth Night and Epiphany. Twelfth Night takes place on the last night of the 12 days of Christmas, and the next day is Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the three kings to the baby Jesus. There are ways to celebrate both events this weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Annual Three Kings Day celebration and toy giveaway set for Thursday

READING, Pa. - Mayor Moran announced Wednesday that a beloved January event will once again return to Reading. The 4th annual Three Kings Day celebration will take place Thursday at 4pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Reading. Free toys will be available for children ages 1 to 14...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA

