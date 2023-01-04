Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Bowling falls to Clyde 1958 – 1897
Bella Phillips had 6 strikes in a row until a pesky 7 pin halted the run but still rolled a great 222 game and with a series of 364 paced the Lady Sailors in a hard fought match against Clyde. Lydia Horrocks (172) Allison Traut (181) bowled good. On the JV side Rey Birdwell had her best match of the season with games of 139,146 for a 285 series. Our JV is 2-0 for the season. Next is the Lady Pirates of Perkins Wed afternoon.
Girls Varsity Swimming placed 3rd overall at Port Clinton High School
Girls Varsity Swim team traveled to Port Clinton High School Tuesday January 3rd to compete against Port Clinton, Clyde, Tiffin Columbia , and Edison. The Lady Sailors faced some tough competition and a great effort was put in by all swimmers. Scoring for the Sailors were Aubrey Pall placing 5th in the 500 Free and Meagan Rini took 4th in both the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Vermilion placed 3rd overall. Next meet in Saturday January 7th at Danbury Hight School. Go Sailors!
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
Boys Varsity Bowling beats Clyde 2016 – 1928
Michael Leonardi (186,188 374 series) and RJ Rivera(162,184 personal best 346 series) led the Sailors to victory over Clyde. Team bowled well in Bakers with games of 179,179 to come from behind for the win. Next is Perkins at Star Lanes in Sandusky tomorow afternoon.
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Georgetown Vosh in Lakewood: One of 3News' Dave Chudowsky's favorite things
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Everyone knows good food brings people together, so for 3News' Dave Chudowsky's favorite thing, it’s all about good food and good vibes. Welcome to Georgetown Vosh. “Oh, this is in my opinion the best happy hour in Cleveland right here at Georgetown. It’s an amazing...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins....
Pizza Paradise: The Top Pizza Spots in Cleveland, Ohio – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Cleveland? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings (milk and honey!), we’ve got you covered.
Meet Cleveland Clinic’s first baby of the year
The Cleveland Clinic's first baby of the new was born at its Hillcrest Hospital location in Mayfield Heights.
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Tim Misny makes 'special announcement' in prank on 3News' Dave Chudowsky: Watch the moment
CLEVELAND — Tim Misny -- you know what he does -- joined us on 3News to make a very special announcement early Thursday morning. And it was a big message directed at our own GO! morning show anchor Dave Chudowsky from Austin Love... “I have been retained as counsel...
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
