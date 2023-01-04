ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

vermilionathletics.org

Girls Varsity Bowling falls to Clyde 1958 – 1897

Bella Phillips had 6 strikes in a row until a pesky 7 pin halted the run but still rolled a great 222 game and with a series of 364 paced the Lady Sailors in a hard fought match against Clyde. Lydia Horrocks (172) Allison Traut (181) bowled good. On the JV side Rey Birdwell had her best match of the season with games of 139,146 for a 285 series. Our JV is 2-0 for the season. Next is the Lady Pirates of Perkins Wed afternoon.
CLYDE, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Girls Varsity Swimming placed 3rd overall at Port Clinton High School

Girls Varsity Swim team traveled to Port Clinton High School Tuesday January 3rd to compete against Port Clinton, Clyde, Tiffin Columbia , and Edison. The Lady Sailors faced some tough competition and a great effort was put in by all swimmers. Scoring for the Sailors were Aubrey Pall placing 5th in the 500 Free and Meagan Rini took 4th in both the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Vermilion placed 3rd overall. Next meet in Saturday January 7th at Danbury Hight School. Go Sailors!
PORT CLINTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Boys Varsity Bowling beats Clyde 2016 – 1928

Michael Leonardi (186,188 374 series) and RJ Rivera(162,184 personal best 346 series) led the Sailors to victory over Clyde. Team bowled well in Bakers with games of 179,179 to come from behind for the win. Next is Perkins at Star Lanes in Sandusky tomorow afternoon.
CLYDE, OH
whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins....
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH

