NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans
As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
Buffalo Bills undecided about playing Week 18, all scheduling contingencies being considered
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon in Western New York to conclude the
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Chiefs: Latest news is guaranteed to make Patrick Mahomes very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help, and luckily, it could be on the way against the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be just in time to fix some of the issues we have seen toward the end of the season. This offense has struggled the last five games or...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
Look: Adam Schefter Releases Tuesday Memo Roger Goodell Sent To NFL Teams
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo regarding the Damar Hamlin situation to all 32 of the league's franchises this Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports this afternoon. Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following his scary ...
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?
Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
The Revue: Dennis Gates defying the odds with these upstart Tigers
I’m not even going to try and be clever. I’m just going to enjoy it. Mizzou is ranked for the first time in two years. Just sit back. Relax. And... It's weird how every one Mizzou beats is suddenly considered badhttps://t.co/M5hvMwdZcH. — TOP 20 RANKED BASKETBALL TEAM FAN...
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
