jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies
ATLANTA – Georgia has a new transportation czar. The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver
ATLANTA — Georgia’s sales tax exemption on inputs used in manufacturing is a loser in the strict sense of its net impact on state and local tax revenues, according to a new audit. However, the tax break more than pays for itself in terms of investment and jobs...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down
ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September...
