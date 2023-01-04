Read full article on original website
Christian Co. School Board members sworn-in
Board members were sworn into office at Thursday’s meeting of the Christian County School Board. While board members Tom Bell and Lindsey Clark are quite familiar with swearing their oaths of office, newly appointed board member Rebecca Pepper was sworn-in for the first time alongside them by Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self. As part of the constitutional oath, officials must affirm that they have not taken part in a duel with deadly weapons, or acted as a second in a duel—Judge Self says that part of the oath is steeped in history.
Legislature finishes first week of session
With the first week of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly in the books, legislators have about a month to prepare for the remaining 26 days. One out of the ordinary development this session was the creation of a special House committee to consider impeaching Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and 21st Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy, Jr.
CCPS announces funding to support teacher rank change
The Christian County Public School System has announced the Board of Education has approved funding to support a teacher Rank change program. It is designed to support teacher growth and retention across the district. A news release says eligible teachers are those on a continuing contract with the school system.
Todd County courthouse operating normally after last week’s flooding
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton is operating normally after a water line froze and burst and flooded the building early last week. The main line that feeds the sprinkler system burst and began pouring water into the building and it was discovered on the morning of Monday, December 26.
Elevate Windows no longer buying Spec. Building
Elevate Windows and Doors is no longer coming to Hopkinsville, as they have terminated their purchase agreement on the spec building in Industrial Park #2. South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Director Carter Hendricks says he was recently notified the company was terminating its purchase agreement that had been set to finalize this month.
Unemployment down in eight of nine Pennyrile counties in November
Unemployment was down from October to November in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent, which equated to 1,151 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. That number was two-tenths of a point less than October and one-tenth less than November of 2021.
Walnut Street bridge project complete
After nearly eight months of having to use alternate routes, motorists can now travel Walnut Street in its entirety as the CSX Railroad bridge replacement is complete. Hopkinsville Public Works announced the Transportation Cabinet had completed the job Thursday afternoon. The new structure has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk...
Christian Co. Water District lifts boil water advisory
The boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday for Christian County Water District customers along a portion of Princeton Rd, and several side roads, has been lifted. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was deemed safe following testing.
Todd County Standard transitioning to online-only product
After about a century of putting out a weekly newspaper, the Todd County Standard will become an online-only product beginning this week. Publisher Ryan Craig issued a statement on social media saying that with rising printing costs, declining subscriptions after the pandemic, and declining local advertising they felt it was time.
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Greg Francis
(Age 65, of New Haven, IN formerly of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1pm till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Christian County
A man sought on a murder warrant out of Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday morning in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and arresting 59-year old Henry Dailey of Hopkinsville at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments and he’s awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania for a murder charge in Philadelphia.
Allen Lewis Berry Sr.
(Age 63, of Oak Grove) Celebration of Life service to be held later. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Dean Blixt
(Age 62, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Friday January 6th at 1pm at Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Crofton.
Sheila Whipkey
(Age 71, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday January 7th at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident
A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
Wayne Harris
(Age 80, of Elkton) Graveside service will be Thursday January 5th at 11am with military rites at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude J. “Sully” Flood
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville and formerly of Lowell, MA) Funeral mass will be Saturday January 7th at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30am till 10:30am with a rosary at 10:30am. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Golden Alert issued for missing man
A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
