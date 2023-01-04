Board members were sworn into office at Thursday’s meeting of the Christian County School Board. While board members Tom Bell and Lindsey Clark are quite familiar with swearing their oaths of office, newly appointed board member Rebecca Pepper was sworn-in for the first time alongside them by Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self. As part of the constitutional oath, officials must affirm that they have not taken part in a duel with deadly weapons, or acted as a second in a duel—Judge Self says that part of the oath is steeped in history.

1 DAY AGO