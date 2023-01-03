Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rock The Rooftop Raises $55,000 for Arizona NonprofitsABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Gem and mineral show coming to Mesa
Some people know Evan A. Jones as a member of Xtra Ticket, a Grateful Dead tribute band that started in 1994. The Cave Creek resident takes on Bob Weir’s role, playing guitar and vocals. But Jones is well established as a serious gem and mineral collector and dealer and...
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Taiyou Con 2023 in Downtown Mesa — Tickets, Special Guests, and More
Anime is seemingly taking over the pop-culture world, one fan at a time. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as millions have gotten into shows like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan or flicks like Akira. And anime...
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
citysuntimes.com
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
Valley special education educator surprised with free car
Catlin, a special education assistant at Mountain View Elementary School in north Phoenix, was surprised with a free, used and upgraded car.
SignalsAZ
Litchfield Park will Remove Your Fruit
The City of Litchfield Park and West Coast Arborists are combining efforts for interested residents to obtain an optional competitive rate to have fruit removed from their trees. The use of this service is for the residents of Litchfield Park only and is optional to participate. Click on ‘Additional Info’...
luxury-houses.net
A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light
10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These East Valley Restaurants Put Metro Phoenix on the Map as a Top Travel Destination for 2023
Condé Nast Traveler has named the 23 best places in the U.S. to travel to this year, which include long-standing favorites that attract visitors time and time again, plus treasured spots that are beginning to earn a wider recognition among tourists for their sights and splendors. Making the list...
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
azbigmedia.com
Cavasson Hilton Hotel is now open in Scottsdale
Nationwide Realty Investors, owner and developer of Cavasson, announced today the grand opening of the highly anticipated Hilton at Cavasson. Supremely located at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Rd, Scottsdale’s newest hotel and event center will quickly become the region’s premier destination for business and leisure travelers, and visitors attending Greater Phoenix’s mega-events.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
roselawgroupreporter.com
2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town
Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes
These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
Rio Verde Foothills getting creative after losing water source
Just days into the new year, residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community are getting creative with how they conserve and use water.
Comments / 0