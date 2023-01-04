If you are a Floridian, you may already be aware of the "surfing Santas" event that occurs each year on Christmas Eve. On that day, up to 600 surfers dress as Santa and take to Cocoa Beach to hit the waves. The event draws up to 10,000 spectators who gather to watch the surfers, participate in costume contests, get photos with Santa, and enjoy live entertainment.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO