82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas Eve
If you are a Floridian, you may already be aware of the "surfing Santas" event that occurs each year on Christmas Eve. On that day, up to 600 surfers dress as Santa and take to Cocoa Beach to hit the waves. The event draws up to 10,000 spectators who gather to watch the surfers, participate in costume contests, get photos with Santa, and enjoy live entertainment.
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
D.G. Martin | Remembering the pro and anti-Santa church factions
It is hard to make sense of Christmas if you try to explain it in one dimension. As I wrote in this column several years ago, the holiday means different things to different people. It is a religious holy day, of course—but so much more. Or so much less, depending...
Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents
Dear Recycle Lady, This year my Christmas wreaths were made of pine wired onto a heavy wire frame. They were beautiful, but what do I do with them now? Are these wire frames recyclable? Hope They Recycle Dear Hope They Recycle, Yes, your wire frames are recyclable. Just remove the pine from the wire and […] The post Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
