L. Cane

Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas Eve

If you are a Floridian, you may already be aware of the "surfing Santas" event that occurs each year on Christmas Eve. On that day, up to 600 surfers dress as Santa and take to Cocoa Beach to hit the waves. The event draws up to 10,000 spectators who gather to watch the surfers, participate in costume contests, get photos with Santa, and enjoy live entertainment.
COCOA BEACH, FL
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents

Dear Recycle Lady, This year my Christmas wreaths were made of pine wired onto a heavy wire frame. They were beautiful, but what do I do with them now? Are these wire frames recyclable? Hope They Recycle Dear Hope They Recycle, Yes, your wire frames are recyclable. Just remove the pine from the wire and […] The post Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

