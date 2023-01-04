ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Brittany Anas

Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park

A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
ESTES PARK, CO
Craig Daily Press

Rising eggs costs passed on to local restaurants and customers

New state regulations and the avian flu are causing egg prices to soar across the state, forcing some local restaurants to raise the prices of their egg-based items to cover their own costs. Following passage of a new state law in 2020, Colorado egg producers who have more than 3,000...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado's Continental Divide

When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?. A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here's what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
