Corona Man Faces 25 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder: DA

A Corona man was officially charged with attempted murder and other crimes Monday night for violently assaulting and stabbing his cousin last month, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Edward Huerta, 21, of 108th Street, was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Friere on a complaint charging...
