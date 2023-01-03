Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
tspr.org
More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg
The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The community continues to mourn a Davenport woman who lost her life in an apartment fire. on Dec. 30. 31-year-old Marissa Lard died the day before Christmas Eve. Her son, Ky Lard remains in critical condition. Lard worked in the dietary department at the retirement community Iowa Masonic.
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was found guilty and a Clinton man pled guilty in connection to a Davenport shooting in January 2022, according to court documents. Leonard Fisher, 32, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
‘A slap in the face!’ Slain teen’s dad says sentence is unfair
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to serve 22 years in prison for her role in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl. But the slain teen’s father says justice has not been served. Jimena Jinez appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court after she waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to […]
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page
UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
Suspect charged in early Thursday shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update - 8:45 p.m. The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 28-year-old Zachary Beverlin of Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
KWQC
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
KBUR
Davenport man arrested in early Thursday shooting
Davenport, IA- Davenport Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a news release, on Thursday, January 5th, at about 2:19 AM, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets in reference to reports of multiple shots fired.
