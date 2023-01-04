Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Knox Pages
Colonel Crawford outlasts Northmor in topsy-turvy battle
No quarter was granted as Colonel Crawford blunted Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Northmor faced off on February 17, 2021 at Northmor High School. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
River Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cardington-Lincoln 52-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Liberty Union emerges from hole to defeat Fredericktown
Liberty Union slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Fredericktown 63-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown delivers smashing punch to stump Delaware Christian
Fredericktown showed top form to dominate Delaware Christian during a 44-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio State Football: Buckle up for a Buckeye QB Battle
As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.
Ohio State’s defensive back room is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense has had one glaring weakness all season, and it seems to keep following it into almost every season since Ryan Day took over the program, even though he did nothing to cause it. Day inherited a team with a defensive back room on the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
morrowcountysentinel.com
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
Knox Pages
Debra Perrine
Debra J. Perrine, age 67, passed away in Newark, Ohio. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Wells) Wiggins. Memorial contributions in Debra’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To plant a tree in...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
WHIZ
Winter Weather and Local Flooding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Comments / 0