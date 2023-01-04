As the Ohio State football season ended last Saturday night, so did the college career of quarterback CJ Stroud. Fans need to get ready for a QB battle. The Ohio State football team not only lost the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening but also its quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to leave Columbus following a historic two-season stint as the starter. He will declare for the NFL draft soon and prepare for the combine.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO