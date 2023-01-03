Read full article on original website
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The Idaho Falls City Council wrapped up its 1922 business at its Jan. 7, 1923, meeting with all bills paid and a surplus in the coffers. Police Judge Isaac Daniels reported $2,000 fines were collected in calendar year 1922. An ordinance requiring all dairy companies to pay quarterly licensing fees in advance passed on the first reading. H.N. Thornton’s resignation—from what office the Salt Lake Tribune report does not say—was accepted, and F.L. McGrew was named as his successor. Eighty-two applications for licenses of various kinds were read, “but went over without action.” Fire Chief Julius Marker reported three fires in the city in December 1922.
Post Register
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy.
Post Register
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issues notice of a 16-year-old runaway from Monteview
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16 year old runaway, Elintra Fischer, last seen on January 1st. Elintra left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U. It is possible that she is en route to Utah. Elintra has been entered in the national database as a juvenile runaway. Thus far we have been unable to locate her or the vehicle with any family members. Elintra is described as 5’5”, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her or the vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 extension 7.
