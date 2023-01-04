Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
670 The Score
Report: Eric Hosmer agrees to deal to join Cubs
First baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal to join the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Wednesday. Hosmer, 33, split time between the Padres and Red Sox in 2022, when he hit .268 with eight homers, 44 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 104 games.
Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Wade Miley
The Milwaukee Brewers added more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. After adding Wilson and Miley, here's a look at the Brewers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
Eric Hosmer, released by Red Sox, signs with Cubs (report)
Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers for Cash
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
Cincinnati Reds release Mike Moustakas with $22 million remaining in contract
After three seasons, Mike Moustakas’ time in the Cincinnati Reds organization is officially over. The Reds released Moustakas on Thursday after he was designated for assignment on Dec. 22 when they signed free agents Wil Myers and Curt Casali. The Reds are eating the $22 million remaining in Moustakas’ contract and the 34-year-old will search for playing time opportunities elsewhere.
Chicago Cubs Reportedly in Talks with Free Agent Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have been in talks with free agent Eric Hosmer on a potential contract, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported over the weekend. Hosmer played the first 12 seasons of his Major League career for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.
Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters
The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
chatsports.com
Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There’s still not a lot of external content available....
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Six Roster Moves
Bears placed G Teven Jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates, LB Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster. Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven...
Comments / 0