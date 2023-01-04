Read full article on original website
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 2, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Statewide and conference girls basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 3
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
Scoreboard: Jazmin Dunbar leads Agawam girls basketball by Mount Greylock & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Agawam girls basketball team used a strong first half — doubling Mount Greylock’s points after two quarters — to defeat the Mounties 60-50 on Tuesday night.
Cinnaminson remains unbeaten against Riverside - Boys basketball recap
Drew Harvey led four players in double figures as Cinnaminson won its seventh straight game, 70-43 at Riverside to open the season. Joel Blamon (14 points), Noah Harvey (12) and Chet Collins (11) joined the double-digit brigade. The Pirates blitzed out to a 26-4 first-quarter advantage and cruised home for...
Girls basketball recap: Haddon Township sees win streak stopped by Sterling
Bridget Dickson netted 14 points, and her effort was enough to propel the Sterling High girls’ basketball team to a 34-22 victory over Haddon Township Tuesday in Somerdale. Mackenzie McDonald added 10 points as the Knights (5-2) won their second game in a row. Mady Maronski’s 11 points led...
Lackawanna Trail Girls Basketball Roundup: Lady Lions halt four-game slide
Gretchen Rejrat and Mackenzie Schirg each scored 17 points Dec. 21 when Lackawanna Trail snapped a four-game girls basketball losing streak by
Henry Hudson takes down Academy for Urban Leadership Charter - Girls basketball recap
Henry Hudson capitalized off a major first-quarter surge to run away with a 35-6 victory over Academy for Urban Leadership Charter in Highlands. Henry Hudson (4-3) went on a 16-2 run in the first quarter to give them a sizeable lead, which steadily grew throughout the game. Ellie Hendrickson led all scorers with seven points, while Taylor Shearer and Abigail Lewison each added six points.
Verona takes down Payne Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sabine Matta dropped 15 points to propel Verona to a 44-21 victory over Payne Tech in Verona. After a low-scoring first quarter, Verona (5-2) went on a 12-4 run in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead at halftime. Verona’s momentum continued in the second half, going on a 13-3 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 22 points.
Girls Basketball: Cherry Hill West stays hot with fourth straight win
Cherry Hill West kept its winning streak alive with a 39-20 victory over Eastern, in Cherry Hill. With the win, Cherry Hill West (4-3) has now won four straight games after opening the season with three straight losses. The Lions have won each game so far by just under 23 points.
Middlesex over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar posted 23 points to lead Middlesex to a 48-25 win over Sayreville, in Parlin. Middlesex (6-1) led 32-9 at the half. Jessica Devine added on 20 points for the Blue Jays. Ashley Ament posted 15 points and 15 rebounds for Sayreville (0-9). The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Jan. 4
Basketball is back in New Jersey and the month of December was a great start to the year. Players from around the state were amazing in the opening stretch of the season and their eye-catching performances set the tone for the rest of the winter. These superstars stepped up in big games and proved why they are must-watch players in their conferences.
Bard over Marion P. Thomas Charter - Boys basketball recap
Darrell Morton scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bard to a victory at home over Marion P. Thomas Charter, 66-33. Great Egwuonwu had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Josh Portillo added 13 points and seven steals for Bard (3-2). Marion P. Thomas Charter falls to...
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
Second half surge helps Barringer take down Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap
Zy’aire Gordon netted 17 points to propel Barringer to a 58-47 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. In a back-and-forth first half, Barringer (4-4) held a two-point lead at halftime. However, Barringer took complete control of the game after going on a 16-4 run in the third quarter, giving them a 47-33 lead through three quarters.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Averaging 2 points per game, unexpected star pours in 22
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Timber Creek over Triton - Girls basketball recap
Jessenia Edwards posted 16 points to lead Timber Creek to a 51-32 win over Triton, in Runnemede. Timber Creek (3-4) led 21-13 at the half. Nicholle Green added on 12 points to the win. Debra Beecher recorded 21 points, seven blocks and six rebounds. The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
Girls basketball: Lonning long-range buzzer-beater gives Columbia edge over Caldwell
With Caldwell heading to the free-throw line with a one-point lead and 6.6 seconds remaining, things were looking bleak for Columbia in the final stages of the fourth quarter. Facing a one-and-one opportunity from the stripe, Caldwell missed the first attempt, with Columbia’s Summer Lonning pulling down the rebound and pushing the ball in the other direction.
Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
Scoreboard: Chicopee girls basketball stays undefeated, defeats Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Chicopee and Longmeadow girls basketball entered the fourth quarter with the Pacers on top 43-41. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
