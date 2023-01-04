ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 2

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 2, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
NJ.com

Statewide and conference girls basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 3

The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
NJ.com

Henry Hudson takes down Academy for Urban Leadership Charter - Girls basketball recap

Henry Hudson capitalized off a major first-quarter surge to run away with a 35-6 victory over Academy for Urban Leadership Charter in Highlands. Henry Hudson (4-3) went on a 16-2 run in the first quarter to give them a sizeable lead, which steadily grew throughout the game. Ellie Hendrickson led all scorers with seven points, while Taylor Shearer and Abigail Lewison each added six points.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
NJ.com

Verona takes down Payne Tech - Girls basketball recap

Sabine Matta dropped 15 points to propel Verona to a 44-21 victory over Payne Tech in Verona. After a low-scoring first quarter, Verona (5-2) went on a 12-4 run in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead at halftime. Verona’s momentum continued in the second half, going on a 13-3 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 22 points.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar posted 23 points to lead Middlesex to a 48-25 win over Sayreville, in Parlin. Middlesex (6-1) led 32-9 at the half. Jessica Devine added on 20 points for the Blue Jays. Ashley Ament posted 15 points and 15 rebounds for Sayreville (0-9). The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Jan. 4

Basketball is back in New Jersey and the month of December was a great start to the year. Players from around the state were amazing in the opening stretch of the season and their eye-catching performances set the tone for the rest of the winter. These superstars stepped up in big games and proved why they are must-watch players in their conferences.
NJ.com

Bard over Marion P. Thomas Charter - Boys basketball recap

Darrell Morton scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bard to a victory at home over Marion P. Thomas Charter, 66-33. Great Egwuonwu had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Josh Portillo added 13 points and seven steals for Bard (3-2). Marion P. Thomas Charter falls to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech

High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek over Triton - Girls basketball recap

Jessenia Edwards posted 16 points to lead Timber Creek to a 51-32 win over Triton, in Runnemede. Timber Creek (3-4) led 21-13 at the half. Nicholle Green added on 12 points to the win. Debra Beecher recorded 21 points, seven blocks and six rebounds. The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap

Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
