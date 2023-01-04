Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ontario Council approves rezoning on Walker Lake Road for Moment Development
ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank awards $527,700 contract to demolish former Ocie Hill building
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side. The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for...
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK $815,693 in ARPA funds to reimburse for COVID-19 health insurance costs
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $815,693 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse county departments for health insurance costs related to COVID-19 medical care. The move came after county administrator Andrew Keller and Auditor Pat Dropsey worked together to determine the county's eligibility for the...
richlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy
ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
richlandsource.com
UPDATE: Mansfield police seek public's help after shooting death of 16-year-old at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. GALLERY: Mansfield police investigating shooting death. Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road.
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jan. 14 benefit aims to support Shelby grad battling cancer diagnosis
SHELBY — The Shelby community is banding together for a Jan. 14 benefit to support Katie Hall, a 2004 graduate battling cancer. Hall married Zach Silcox on Sept. 17, 2016, and together they have a 5-year-old son, Gunther.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany
New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Beallsville designs winning blueprint against Newcomerstown
Beallsville had its hands full but finally brushed off Newcomerstown 45-30 on January 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 30, Newcomerstown squared off with Malvern in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
