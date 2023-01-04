ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.

The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
