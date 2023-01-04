Read full article on original website
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
House Republicans release counter report on Jan. 6 security failures at Capitol
House Republicans have released a counter-report to the Jan. 6 committee's findings identifying security failures at the U.S. Capitol before the riot began.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.
The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Lawmakers urged to table legislation that would prevent anyone who engaged in 'insurrection' from holding office
Editor's Note: The headline and the blurb have been slightly edited for better reading. The words "to be barred" were conflicting with the rest of the story. Legislation that could prevent anyone who engaged in January 6 insurrection from holding office, whether federal or state, has been proposed by lawmakers.
Missouri’s Schmitt takes oath in Senate, as chaos in the House kicks off new Congress
All of the Republican House members from Kansas and Missouri supported Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker, even as he failed to be elected on the first vote.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
McConnell: Trump’s candidates fumbled 2022 away for GOP in Senate
The Senate GOP leader’s comments on the midterm election were essentially an “I told you so” moment as he pointed to his warnings about “candidate quality” in August.
What can’t the House do without a Speaker?
Frustrations are running high on both sides, as members say the stalemate is keeping Congress from performing basic functions.
McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
House Democrats should unite with moderate Republicans to elect a speaker | Robert Reich
In exchange for backing a relatively moderate Republican such as Fred Upton or David Joyce as speaker, Democrats should demand they get equal seats on committees
South Carolina’s 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is unconstitutional according to the state's Supreme Court.
