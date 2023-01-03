Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Line to New York Harbor After Spill
Colonial Pipeline Co. halted operations on a critical conduit that supplies fuel to the US Northeast, the latest disruption to energy flows following an outage on the Keystone oil pipeline last month. Some product was released at Colonial’s Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia, prompting the shutdown of its Line...
gcaptain.com
Increased Chinese Crude Buying Spooks European Oil Traders
China is snapping up cargoes of crude that would normally head to Europe, spooking the continent’s physical oil traders who’ve just seen imports from Russia all but halt at a time when local demand is rising. The world’s largest oil importer already bought 5 million barrels of mostly-Kazakh...
gcaptain.com
Baltic Dry Index Posts Worst Week in More Than a Year
Jan 6 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index edged down on Friday to post its biggest weekly loss since Dec. 17, 2021, as shipping activity was low at the start of the year. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax...
gcaptain.com
Tesla Fan Filed Boat, Jet Trademark Without Company’s Knowledge
(Bloomberg) –A self-described fan of Tesla Inc. said he was behind an application to extend the automaker’s trademark for use in boats and planes. The Dec. 28 filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office indicated Tesla could expand into categories including electric motors “not for land vehicles.” The document, which names Tesla as the trademark owner and is signed by Jerome Eady, was listed as “awaiting assignment to an examining attorney” on the patent office’s website as of Jan. 4.
gcaptain.com
High LNG Costs Force Fjord Lines to Rebuild Two LNG-Powered Ferries to Run on MGO
Norwegian ferry operator Fjord Line says high LNG prices is forcing it to rebuild two LNG-powered ferries to run on traditional marine gas oil (MGO). Despite a strong peak season in 2022, Fjord Line says that increases in the price of LNG fuel has led to a “non-sustainable financial situation” for the company.
gcaptain.com
Britain Produced Record Amount Of Wind Power In 2022
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Britain’s wind farms contributed a record 26.8% of the country’s electricity in 2022 although gas-fired power plants remained the biggest source of power, National Grid NG.L data showed on Friday. Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 which...
