ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Patient Education and Proper Inhaler Technique

Inhaler technique informs health care outcomes in COPD management and should be a primary focus in patient education priorities. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Let’s talk about] patient perspective and adherence. We’ve talked about how dosing and the delivery device are much more complex and cumbersome in this area than for [managing] hypertension, where [patients are] taking 2 or 3 tablets but taking them once a day….What are some strategies that you’ve used to minimize this medication dosing issue and how does it impact a patient’s everyday life?
infomeddnews.com

The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine

Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy