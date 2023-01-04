Read full article on original website
Related
New law requires community colleges and CSUs to distribute Narcan at school health centers
A new law is aiming to prevent future opioid and fentanyl overdoses and deaths in college students.
ajmc.com
Patient Education and Proper Inhaler Technique
Inhaler technique informs health care outcomes in COPD management and should be a primary focus in patient education priorities. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Let’s talk about] patient perspective and adherence. We’ve talked about how dosing and the delivery device are much more complex and cumbersome in this area than for [managing] hypertension, where [patients are] taking 2 or 3 tablets but taking them once a day….What are some strategies that you’ve used to minimize this medication dosing issue and how does it impact a patient’s everyday life?
Utility of Medical Scribes And Team Care Assistants for Solving Physician Burnout Problem
Combating Physician Burnout May Seem Like An Straightforward Task To Administrators, But Unclear Accountability. The increasing Physician administrative burden driven by the radical healthcare reimbursement is a well-recognized problem. These changes have pushed many physicians to the edge of burnout and beyond.
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Comments / 0