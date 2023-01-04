Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
Sidney Daily News
Rose retires from Minster Bank
MINSTER – After more than four decades with Minster Bank, Phyllis Rose retired from her executive role as vice president of operations, which will be fully effective January 2023. Connie Meiring will replace Rose in this position and has transitioned from her previous position as HR manager. Since April...
2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
1017thepoint.com
BOARD OF WORKS TO ADDRESS CONTRACT FOR BRIDGE OVER DEPOT DISTRICT
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Board of Public Works will meet Thursday. And, when it does, will address a contract between INDOT and the city dealing with the upcoming replacement of the U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District. The city has requested that INDOT install decorative lighting and pedestrian fencing as part of the project. The contract states that the city will have sole responsibility for the maintenance of bridge enhancements and will cover the cost of the decorative lighting. The new U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District is one of two major road projects coming. The other will have I-70 widened to three lanes through Wayne County. That project starts in a little less than two years.
