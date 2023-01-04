(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Board of Public Works will meet Thursday. And, when it does, will address a contract between INDOT and the city dealing with the upcoming replacement of the U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District. The city has requested that INDOT install decorative lighting and pedestrian fencing as part of the project. The contract states that the city will have sole responsibility for the maintenance of bridge enhancements and will cover the cost of the decorative lighting. The new U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District is one of two major road projects coming. The other will have I-70 widened to three lanes through Wayne County. That project starts in a little less than two years.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO