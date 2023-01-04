ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, OH

dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH
linknky.com

A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rose retires from Minster Bank

MINSTER – After more than four decades with Minster Bank, Phyllis Rose retired from her executive role as vice president of operations, which will be fully effective January 2023. Connie Meiring will replace Rose in this position and has transitioned from her previous position as HR manager. Since April...
MINSTER, OH
WDTN

2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
1017thepoint.com

BOARD OF WORKS TO ADDRESS CONTRACT FOR BRIDGE OVER DEPOT DISTRICT

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Board of Public Works will meet Thursday. And, when it does, will address a contract between INDOT and the city dealing with the upcoming replacement of the U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District. The city has requested that INDOT install decorative lighting and pedestrian fencing as part of the project. The contract states that the city will have sole responsibility for the maintenance of bridge enhancements and will cover the cost of the decorative lighting. The new U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District is one of two major road projects coming. The other will have I-70 widened to three lanes through Wayne County. That project starts in a little less than two years.
RICHMOND, IN

