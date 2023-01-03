ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Carmel Clay Schools did not violate dollar law in not offering former elementary building to charter schools

Carmel Clay Schools did not violate the state’s dollar law after the closure of Orchard Park Elementary, according to a Jan. 4 ruling in Hamilton County court. Indiana Classical Schools Corp., which eyed the former elementary school building as a site to open Valor Classical Academy charter school this fall, sued CCS in April 2022, stating that CCS violated state law by not offering the campus to charter schools for $1 after closing the school.
Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
Newly-elected state representative kicks off first full day in office at his elementary school

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A newly-elected state representative on Wednesday toured the elementary school he attended as a kid. On his first full day in office, Democratic Rep. Alex Joers started where his education began to tout the importance of public schools. “I’m here today because of the great public education I received in this district, and I know across Wisconsin...
