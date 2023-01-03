Carmel Clay Schools did not violate the state’s dollar law after the closure of Orchard Park Elementary, according to a Jan. 4 ruling in Hamilton County court. Indiana Classical Schools Corp., which eyed the former elementary school building as a site to open Valor Classical Academy charter school this fall, sued CCS in April 2022, stating that CCS violated state law by not offering the campus to charter schools for $1 after closing the school.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO