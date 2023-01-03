Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
Yardbarker
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season
For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Teams that you could see play the Cowboys in the Wild Card
With multiple playoff scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys, it's hard to figure out who they will play at the beginning of this postseason. At the moment the Cowboys could play many teams, so let's jump in and see what team will be going up against the boys. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Yardbarker
Braves add another piece to their bullpen
Rios is 29 and has spent several stints in the majors with little success, owning a 5.77 ERA over 96.2 innings. But as the tweet suggests, his winter ball numbers in Puerto Rico were bound to catch some interest from organizations, and the Braves pounced. I’m not sure what to...
Yardbarker
Bengals Wide Receiver Seeking Damar Hamlin Jersey To Wear In Pregame Warmups
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wants to join the growing group of NFL players rocking Damar Hamlin's jersey in pregame warmups this coming Sunday. Boyd tweeted at Fanatics executive Michael Rubin to see if he could get a jersey sent to Paycor Stadium. The jersey is sold out all over the country after quickly vaulting to the top of the NFL jersey sales leaderboard.
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Details Rookie LB Mark Robinson’s “Appetite For Contact” Led To More Snaps In Week 17
Over the last few weeks, a few Pittsburgh Steelers youngsters have gotten some more playing time. The jolt of energy has led them on a three-game winning streak, positioning them with a legitimate chance at making the playoffs heading into Week 18. One of those beneficiaries has been rookie middle linebacker, Mark Robinson, who didn’t see much action at all early in the season. Rewind to his college days at Ole Miss, where he was originally a running back.
Yardbarker
Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January. Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022...
Yardbarker
James Hudson III to Start Against Steelers, Seeking Redemption
In the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season, then rookie offensive tackle James Hudson III walked off the field after a game in which he gave up four sacks to T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game the Cleveland Browns lost 26-14. Sunday, Hudson will once again start against the Steelers and Watt in the Browns regular season finale.
Yardbarker
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star pitcher in trade with Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the deal.
