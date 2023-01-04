Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne police arrest suspect in Jan. 3 shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested one suspect in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 shooting that injured a man. Police say they were investigating a report of a shooting at 5:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 19th Street. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. Another adult man was taken into custody.
BREAKING: Suspect in Custody Following Shooting in Cheyenne
A man is in custody following a shooting in east Cheyenne, police say. According to a department Facebook post, the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening, Jan. 3, in the 1800 block of E. 19th Street. "Responding officers located one adult male victim with a gunshot wound," the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/4/23–1/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: 20-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder in Cheyenne Shooting
A 20-year-old Cheyenne man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault following a Tuesday evening shooting in east Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the scene in the 1800 block of E. 19th Street at approximately 5:35 p.m. and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.
Cheyenne Police Department Swears in 2 New Officers
The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Tuesday morning. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Lenihan brings six years of experience to the job, having previously worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in...
1310kfka.com
Suspect in fatal hit and run involving Greeley firefighter sentenced
A Greeley man accused of a fatal hit and run crash invloving a Greeley firefighter was sentenced Tuesday. 26-year-old Cody Boetger will spend 10 1/2 years in prison in connection to the April 25 accident in which 58 year old Greeley firefighter Steve Kuzik was killed after Boetger collided with his motorcycle head-on, greeleytribune reports. Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the department.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Familiar Face Sworn in as New Laramie County Sheriff
For the first time in 20 years, there's a new sheriff in town. Brian Kozak was sworn in as Laramie County's top lawman Tuesday morning, replacing five-term Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not seek reelection in 2022. While new to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Kozak is no stranger to...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced
A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
capcity.news
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve
A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/23/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
It’s a Girl! Cheyenne Airmen Welcome First Baby of 2023
Cheyenne airmen Devon and Natalie Williams weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but their baby girl had other plans. On Sunday at 3:32 p.m., the couple welcomed Sariah, their first child, into the world at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 pounds,...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
Douglas Budget
Laramie County Sheriff's Office Bids Farewell to Danny Glick
On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick. Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981. In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff. Sheriff...
oilcity.news
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
1310kfka.com
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
