Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne police arrest suspect in Jan. 3 shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested one suspect in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 shooting that injured a man. Police say they were investigating a report of a shooting at 5:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 19th Street. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. Another adult man was taken into custody.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/4/23–1/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Department Swears in 2 New Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Tuesday morning. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Lenihan brings six years of experience to the job, having previously worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Suspect in fatal hit and run involving Greeley firefighter sentenced

A Greeley man accused of a fatal hit and run crash invloving a Greeley firefighter was sentenced Tuesday. 26-year-old Cody Boetger will spend 10 1/2 years in prison in connection to the April 25 accident in which 58 year old Greeley firefighter Steve Kuzik was killed after Boetger collided with his motorcycle head-on, greeleytribune reports. Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the department.
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced

A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/23/22–12/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

It’s a Girl! Cheyenne Airmen Welcome First Baby of 2023

Cheyenne airmen Devon and Natalie Williams weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but their baby girl had other plans. On Sunday at 3:32 p.m., the couple welcomed Sariah, their first child, into the world at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 pounds,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

Laramie County Sheriff's Office Bids Farewell to Danny Glick

On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick. Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981. In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff. Sheriff...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
1310kfka.com

Inmate dies at Weld County Jail

An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
Cheyenne, WY
