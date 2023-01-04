Read full article on original website
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Idaho suspect changed car title 5 days after college student slayings, records show
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his car five days after the murder. Records show that he applied to transfer the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Pennsylvania to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18. It was issued Dec. 5.
University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is set to land in Idaho tonight and will be served with the charging documents containing some of the evidence police say they have gathered against him. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 4, 2023.
