Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg's all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens...
Electronic Manufacturing Trends in 2023 – How We See It

By Joel Scutchfield, General Manager of SMT Business Operations & Director of Sales, Koh Young America, Inc. Not every company celebrates twenty years in business, even less celebrate the success and market leadership enjoyed by Koh Young. As leader of a startup in 2002, I am sure Dr. Koh had not imagined the success of the team he built and the innovations that changed the industry.
How Much You Should Tip Across The World, Mapped

From tipping your cab drivers to hotel staff, here are tipping expectations around the world. Using TripAdvisor's tipping guide, HawaiianIslands mapped out the different tipping protocols around the world, including how much travelers should tip restaurant and hotels workers and drivers in different countries. Here's what the data from 162...
Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment, reports Reuters

Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs, said Nakul Duggal,...
USTR Comment Period for Section 301 Investigation Closes January 17

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is conducting a four-year review of the July 6, 2018 action, as modified, and the August 23, 2018 action, as modified, in the section 301 investigation of China’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation.
Spartronics Posts New White Paper about Nearshoring in Mexico

The impact of global events on the supply chain has created additional opportunities for nearshoring, specifically in Mexico for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). OEMs today are focusing on expanding the number of suppliers they use. Mexico has established a competitive presence, and it has also proven its ability to successfully manufacture electronic and electromechanical assemblies for verticals like automotive, medical devices, life science, commercial aerospace, communication equipment, and various industrial applications. As the eighth-largest manufacturing economy in the world, Mexico ranks seventh in the world in Deloitte’s competitive index calculation. With nearshoring, employee capabilities in electronics contract manufacturing, and a strong willingness to work are quickly becoming two of Mexico’s significant advantages over other industrialized countries.
CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard Shows Record 24 Nations Achieving Highest Ranking of “Innovation Champion”

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is releasing the second edition of its International Innovation Scorecard, an assessment of policies and practices around the world that fuel tech innovation or stand in the way of progress. A record 24 countries earned the highest ranking of “Innovation Champion”: Australia, Austria, Belgium,...

