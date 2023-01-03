Read full article on original website
Related
Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world
A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
Business Insider
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg's all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens...
Google releases free software for smaller websites to moderate terrorist content
Google has released new free software meant to give smaller companies tools to take down terrorist content as the search engine fends off pressure from European regulators.
A new Twitter recruit had to contact a former employee on LinkedIn after onboarding training got cut to just 90 minutes, report says
The former employee told The New York Times he was contacted by a new hire asking how services worked at Twitter.
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
emsnow.com
Electronic Manufacturing Trends in 2023 – How We See It
By Joel Scutchfield, General Manager of SMT Business Operations & Director of Sales, Koh Young America, Inc. Not every company celebrates twenty years in business, even less celebrate the success and market leadership enjoyed by Koh Young. As leader of a startup in 2002, I am sure Dr. Koh had not imagined the success of the team he built and the innovations that changed the industry.
digg.com
How Much You Should Tip Across The World, Mapped
From tipping your cab drivers to hotel staff, here are tipping expectations around the world. Using TripAdvisor's tipping guide, HawaiianIslands mapped out the different tipping protocols around the world, including how much travelers should tip restaurant and hotels workers and drivers in different countries. Here's what the data from 162...
fintechfutures.com
Exclusive global launch of Leda Glyptis’ book, “Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition”
Join an exclusive world premier of Leda Glyptis’ book, Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition, organised by FinTech Futures. 1 February 2023 (evening event, time TBC) Where: Blackfriars, London. Leda will be unveiling her book and signing free copies for the event attendees!. A well-known and...
futurumresearch.com
We are LIVE! Talking Best of 2022 and a Look into 2023 – The Six Five Webcast
On this week’s episode of The Six Five, hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead reflect on 2022. Best Tech Performer – Hardware and Infrastructure of 2022. Best Tech Performer – Back to Front Award of 2022. Twitter. For a deeper look into each topic, please click on...
emsnow.com
Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment, reports Reuters
Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs, said Nakul Duggal,...
emsnow.com
USTR Comment Period for Section 301 Investigation Closes January 17
The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is conducting a four-year review of the July 6, 2018 action, as modified, and the August 23, 2018 action, as modified, in the section 301 investigation of China’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation.
emsnow.com
Spartronics Posts New White Paper about Nearshoring in Mexico
The impact of global events on the supply chain has created additional opportunities for nearshoring, specifically in Mexico for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). OEMs today are focusing on expanding the number of suppliers they use. Mexico has established a competitive presence, and it has also proven its ability to successfully manufacture electronic and electromechanical assemblies for verticals like automotive, medical devices, life science, commercial aerospace, communication equipment, and various industrial applications. As the eighth-largest manufacturing economy in the world, Mexico ranks seventh in the world in Deloitte’s competitive index calculation. With nearshoring, employee capabilities in electronics contract manufacturing, and a strong willingness to work are quickly becoming two of Mexico’s significant advantages over other industrialized countries.
emsnow.com
CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard Shows Record 24 Nations Achieving Highest Ranking of “Innovation Champion”
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is releasing the second edition of its International Innovation Scorecard, an assessment of policies and practices around the world that fuel tech innovation or stand in the way of progress. A record 24 countries earned the highest ranking of “Innovation Champion”: Australia, Austria, Belgium,...
Comments / 0