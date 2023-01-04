Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the present bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. But elsewhere within the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as a lot as 96% or more. In a latest video, Elliott Wave Worldwide Forex & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
astaga.com
Ethereum ETH recovering above $1,250. Is this a bullish trigger?
Ethereum hovered across the $1,250 resistance on Wednesday. Ethereum community surpassed Bitcoin in transaction volumes in 2022. Look ahead to a bullish affirmation earlier than shopping for ETH. Ethereum (ETH/USD) is buying and selling at its essential resistance zone of $1,250 after recovering 3% on Wednesday. This degree has proved...
zycrypto.com
Magic (MAGIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) See Huge Price Increase As BTC and ETH Prices Post Gains
The downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire did shake up the crypto market. However, his arrest and the following incitement of the FTX CEO brought some calm to the market. In fact, Bitcoin (BTC) has posted some gains after the FTX fiasco. Elsewhere, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen a massive...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Asset Inflows Fall To Three-Year Lows Amid 63% Bitcoin Drawdown
Crypto asset inflows recorded one of their worst years in 2022. The year had been one fraught with market dips and crashes that saw over $2 trillion wiped off its market cap. Investors responded to this by pulling their money out of the market, and institutional investors invested the lowest cumulative figure they had done since 2018.
astaga.com
Solana Price Surges By 40%, ETC Up By 42%; Can Altcoins Keep Up This Rally Ahead?
Solana Value Surge Replace: The global crypto market registered a broad recovery within the first week of 2023 after an intense unload in December 2022. The biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains to be struggling to regain the $17k worth degree. Nevertheless, altcoins have continued to reap the advantages of optimistic traders’ sentiment towards the market.
astaga.com
Bitcoin & Ethereum Lack Volumes To Justify Caps: Santiment
Knowledge from Santiment reveals each Bitcoin and Ethereum presently lack the buying and selling volumes to justify their market caps. Bitcoin And Ethereum NVT Ratios Are Each Bearish Proper Now. Based on the on-chain analytics agency Santiment, each the bitcoin and ethereum networks might want to see a pickup in...
astaga.com
Ethereum Could Jump 27% To Trade At $1,600, How Is This Possible?
Ethereum is at the moment following the overall crypto market pattern at this level and has been posting solely slight good points within the final 24 hours. With the bear market in full swing, a lot of cryptocurrencies stay vulnerable to shedding extra of their worth. Nonetheless, for Ethereum, there could possibly be a bull pattern on the horizon and it has to do with staking on the community.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin slips, Ether unchanged, Dogecoin gains most among top 10 coins
Bitcoin edged down and Ether remained unchanged on the day, in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin was the biggest gainer among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, while Litecoin recorded the largest loss. Fast facts. Bitcoin slipped 0.25% to US$16,829 in the 24 hours to 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
Comments / 0