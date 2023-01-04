Read full article on original website
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
Hochul says 'thoughtful' approach planned for public safety
Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to address multiple factors that contribute to the crime in New York in her State of the State next week, she told reporters on Friday. Hochul is set to unveil her 2023 agenda on Tuesday after an election season in which issues surrounding crime and public safety dominated debates over the direction of the state.
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
Become a New York State Fellow and earn $85K while you train; here’s who qualifies
New York State announced the application period has opened for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows, a prestigious program that attracts exceptional and diverse talent from the state and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program began 11 years ago, graduates from...
Santos eviction drama shows how tenants exploit rent relief
Amid a reckoning over his largely fabricated resume, New York Representative-elect George Santos has managed to stir up a fresh scandal with the seemingly innocuous act of moving into his sister’s apartment. Santos, who once claimed to own 13 rental properties in New York, decried the state’s eviction moratorium...
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
Gov. Hochul signs carpet, rug recycling bill
ALBANY — Those old rugs and carpets in your house should be a lot easier to get rid of now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law ordering carpetmakers to develop and enact plans for recycling. The bill, signed last week, was sponsored by New York City Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Long Island Democratic Assemblyman Steven Englebright. The bill requires carpet manufacturers to establish a program for the collection and recycling of discarded and unused carpeting.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
Legally Take More Paid Time Off To Help Sick Family In New York State
A new law passed in 2021 has gone into effect, giving New Yorkers more paid time off. Governor Hochul signed bill S.2928-A/A.06098-A into law. It expands on the state's Paid Family Leave law. New York residents can now legally take paid time off to care for a sick sibling. Gov....
Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
U.S. Senators Rally For WNY Storm Relief Following Deadly Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – New York’s representatives in Washington D.C. are working to make sure Western New York gets its fair share of storm relief funding following the deadly Christmas blizzard. U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about storm-related costs, which are crippling local...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Gov. Hochul signs bill to support living organ donors
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law, the New York State Living Donors Support Act, the first state program in the nation to allow individuals to be reimbursed for the costs of kidney and liver donations. The legislation intends to eliminate financial barriers to organ donation, to reduce...
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss
December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
NY eyes $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York utility regulators are considering an unprecedented bailout for hundreds of thousands of households and many small businesses threatened with losing electric and gas service if they don’t pay overdue bills that piled up during the Covid pandemic. The plan would pay off $672...
Governor Hochul Announces Start of $9.3 Million Upgrade at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the start of a $9.3 million construction project for a new Visitor Center, improved parking, and enhanced exhibits at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park in Suffolk County. “Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park has been attracting visitors for decades and is a shining example of the...
DASNY just released its report on the $200M cannabis social equity fund
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York just published its report on the state’s $200 million cannabis social equity fund, after missing a Dec. 30 deadline to make the information public. Gov. Kathy Hochul tasked DASNY in June to find a fund manager to raise $150 million...
Hochul announces promotion of New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell to major general
Donnell became first woman to command Air Guard when she was appointed by Hochul in April. √ Donnell is 1 of only 5 women to attain two-star rank of major general in New York National Guard. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the promotion of Denise Donnell – the first...
