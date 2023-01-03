Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Aerial Elk Surveys on the Palouse to Begin January 9
PALOUSE - On Monday, January 9, the Idaho Fish and Game will begin aerial elk surveys on the Palouse in big game management units 8 and 8A. While survey's are being completed, residents may observe helicopter(s) flying low and slow over areas throughout the units. Surveys will continue until they can be completed (dependent on weather and helicopter availability).
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Brad Little Publicly Sworn In for Second Term as Idaho Governor
IDAHO - During a public ceremony held Friday at the Idaho Capitol, Idaho Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho's 33rd Governor. Little also delivered his Second Inaugural Address, where he pledged to "continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools."
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idahoans invited to Governor Little's Inauguration and 2023 State of the State Address
Boise – Through a press release today, Governor Little invited Idahoans to participate in Inaugural events and to watch his upcoming State of the State Address. Prayer Service: Governor Little and his family will attend a prayer service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 518 N. 8th St. in Boise, at 10 a.m.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Little Pledges to Prioritize Education Funding During Upcoming 2023 Session
Idaho Gov. Brad Little told reporters Thursday that the follow-up work to implement the education funding components of the Sept. 1 special session law, House Bill 1, will be among his top priorities during the 2023 legislative session that opens Monday. During an hour-long meeting with the press corps, Little...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Mount Vernon
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington AG's Office Proposed Legislation to Create Cold Case Investigations Unit Focused on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced he has partnered with legislators to propose legislation to create a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. Senate Bill 5137 has also introduced a companion bill in the House, HB...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
Comments / 0